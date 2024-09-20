Adesanya buying groceries for Nigerians

"ISRAEL Adesanya spends over 5 million (naira) at a super market in Nigeria buying things for his people.He paid for everyone that was in the supermarket at the moment.He revealed that when he lost the match, Nigerians still showed him so much love and it's only right he gives back to the community.Israel went there without any body guard, without any driver. He just doesn't like that Israel doesn't like anything that involves looking down on others or carrying shoulders..Kudos to him...