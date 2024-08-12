Izzy vs Khamzat for the MW belt is the best option the UFC has in this situation. I personally don't want to see Izzy/Strickland 2 or Izzy/Whittaker 3 for the belt. I don't want to see DDP rematch Strickland or Whittaker for the belt either. & Izzy vs Khamzat would be much bigger than DDP vs Khamzat.