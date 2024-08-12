Media Alexander Volkanovski Predicts 'Crazy Finish' for Israel Adesanya in UFC 305 Main Event

licensed-image

Alexander Volkanovski is expecting a return to form for Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Alexander Volkanovski Predicts 'Crazy Finish' for Israel Adesanya in UFC 305 Main Event

Alexander Volkanovski is expecting a return to form for Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.
“The Last Stylebender” will return to action on Saturday for the first time since relinquishing the middleweight strap to Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 headliner last September. It was perplexing effort from Adesanya, who was building a resume at 185 pounds that rivaled some of the best in the sport’s history.

Volkanovski, who has trained with Adesanya at City Kickboxing, believes his teammate is capable of putting on a highlight reel performance against current 185-pound champ Dricus Du Plessis.


“I’m expecting a performance from Israel Adesanya, like a proper performance like you’ve seen [in] the Paulo Costa [fight]. A fight like that where he goes out and just does it in impressive fashion,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel.

“Because Dricus is very awkward, very unorthodox. He’s got awkward pressure, which is very hard for people to deal with. And we’ve seen awkward pressure from Strickland give Izzy problems, but that doesn’t happen to Izzy twice. There’s no way that fight looks the same. There's no way that fight looks the same. Izzy's gonna have a completely different adjustment, a completely different game and he's gonna capitalize.”

While Strickland might have been able to give Adesanya some looks he didn’t expect, Volkanovski believes the Nigerian-born Kiwi will be better prepared for Du Plessis.

“The awkward, unpredictable sort of style that Dricus is going to give, I don’t feel like Izzy is going to be surprised,” Volkanovski said. “I think Izzy might’ve been a little bit surprised at the defensive pressure from Strickland. But I don’t think there’s any surprises this time. I think he’s expecting an awkward fighter to come and put the pressure on him, and I think he’s gonna be ready to capitalize on that…”

Adesanya has authored some notable finishes over the course of his career, putting away the likes of Alex Pereira, Robert Whittaker and Costa during his UFC tenure. Volkanovski belives that a rejuvenated Adesanya can do something similar on Saturday night.

“I think Israel Adesanya is going to put on that type of performance where he goes out and gets a crazy finish, and that’s saying something because Dricus is no joke,” he said.

Izzy vs Khamzat for the MW belt is the best option the UFC has in this situation. I personally don't want to see Izzy/Strickland 2 or Izzy/Whittaker 3 for the belt. I don't want to see DDP rematch Strickland or Whittaker for the belt either. & Izzy vs Khamzat would be much bigger than DDP vs Khamzat.
 
I think Volk is correct this time.
 
Weird... its almost like his prediction in every fight when the fighters is from his area
 
i don't know how he's so sure the awkwardness of DDP won't confuse Adesanya. Sean Strickland throwing a jab and moving his head confused Adesanya....
 
It's a good style matchup for Izzy. Will he be able to pull the trigger in a firefight though?

At the same time I'm thinking DDP will push for takedowns instead which might make Izzy gun shy. DDP has good fight IQ and instinct. He knows where his strength and weakness lie
 
this victory would for sure Solidify him in the top 5 greatest of all time
I think if he beats DDP beats strickland and Khamzat he takes anderson' spot.
Had he won against Jan and strickland He would have bypassed anderson,
tho anderson is stll my favorite.
 
I think a lot of people and fans of Izzy are hoping to see this. There is a lot comparison to the Strickland fight because both fight with pressure, but DDP wrestles hard, it’s a different fight. I think DDP will win a decision here.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
It's a good style matchup for Izzy. Will he be able to pull the trigger in a firefight though?

At the same time I'm thinking DDP will push for takedowns instead which might make Izzy gun shy. DDP has good fight IQ and instinct. He knows where his strength and weakness lie
He’s gonna be mixing it up and shooting for sure. He’s had fights where he fought strikers and attempted double digit TDs and threw them off their game
 
Crazy finish like... Izzy getting shadfaced haha. I'm ok with whatever tho, just wanna see em go hard.
 
Regardless of what the haters think
Its better for the sport if izzy wins.
then we get
Izzy vs strickland 2
Izzy vs Khamzat
Izzy vs Alex 5
Izzy vs belal
Izzy vs Jiri

WAR IZZY
 
He certainly can get a finish, if he's motivated and keeps DDP on the outside
 
He is going to come strong for sure. Id hate to be his next opponent.
 
