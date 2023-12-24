News Abu Azaitar will fight Denis Tiuliulin at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22

Who wins?

Ohhh it these naughty boys.

Yeh fuck them. Hope he gets starched. Did you ask him if he enjoyed prison after he punched his gf's head in?
 
davidlemonparty said:
Ohhh it these naughty boys.

Yeh fuck them. Hope he gets starched. Did you ask him if he enjoyed prison after he punched his gf's head in?
Nahh, but he was yelling at people walking in front of our photosession, it seemed like he was getting a little aggressive, lol
 
Hopefully they pit him against someone who can finish him late like Barriault did, I find Abu to be pretty boring personally.
 
davidlemonparty said:
Ohhh it these naughty boys.

Yeh fuck them. Hope he gets starched. Did you ask him if he enjoyed prison after he punched his gf's head in?
Good read, thank you.
 
I will expect one of the DWCS fighters, maybe the one that has beaten Belgaroui
 
