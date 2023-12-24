BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,921
- Reaction score
- 35,712
Nahh, but he was yelling at people walking in front of our photosession, it seemed like he was getting a little aggressive, lol
Bloody Elbow - UFC, MMA and Boxing NewsBloody Elbow has been a leading voice in combat sports since formation in 2007 and has earned a global reputation for expert analysis, opinion and news.bloodyelbow.com
Ohhh it these naughty boys.
Yeh fuck them. Hope he gets starched. Did you ask him if he enjoyed prison after he punched his gf's head in?
Bonfirm is a LW, maybe you’re thinking of Abu’s little brother Ottman Azaiter?Hope it's Bonfim.
Somebody would be getting finished.
Gabriel Bonfim my bro. 170 pounder.Bonfirm is a LW, maybe you’re thinking of Abu’s little brother Ottman Azaiter?
Maybe trying to show off in front of the biggest guy there ;-)Nahh, but he was yelling at people walking in front of our photosession, it seemed like he was getting a little aggressive, lol
Bloody Elbow - UFC, MMA and Boxing NewsBloody Elbow has been a leading voice in combat sports since formation in 2007 and has earned a global reputation for expert analysis, opinion and news.bloodyelbow.com
Ohhh it these naughty boys.
Yeh fuck them. Hope he gets starched. Did you ask him if he enjoyed prison after he punched his gf's head in?
Who will be his opponent? Claudio Ribeiro?