Costa regrets his words in Russian media: "I am almost ready to fight for the belt, but will agree to Chimaev too if ready"

Chimaev and Costa could have fought at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, but the fight was canceled due to an injury to the Brazilian fighter. On February 17 at UFC 298 in Anaheim,Costa will fight former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.- You went to watch Chimaev fighting in Abu Dhabi, and there you had a clash with Shovhal Churchaev in the crowd. What are your impressions of this incident?"Yes, it happened. As I understand it, this guy had nothing to do with Chimaev’s team at all. But Khamzat’s fight itself wasn’t exceptionally good; he doesn’t need to fight in the77 kg weight class and should just move to 84 kg."- Do you want to fight against Khamzat Chimaev?"Yes, I would really like to fight with him. I mean, I even went to Abu Dhabi even though I had an injury. From what I saw in his fight against Usman, he's not well prepared. Khamzat isstill a little green, young as a fighter. So I think he should collect a lot more wins before he can come out and fight me. I am almost ready to fight for the belt now, but if he thinks he’sready, then I will agree to this fight too."- Who is the strongest middleweight from Russia right now? UFC scheduled you with Khamzat Chimaev and Ikram Aliskerov, there is also Roman Kopylov and Aliaskhab Khizriev?“Of these guys, I think Chimaev is the best,” Costa told Match TV.