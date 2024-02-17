Costa regrets his words in Russian media: "I am almost ready to fight for the belt, but will agree to Chimaev too if ready"

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,491
Reaction score
5,978
Chimaev and Costa could have fought at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, but the fight was canceled due to an injury to the Brazilian fighter. On February 17 at UFC 298 in Anaheim,
Costa will fight former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

- You went to watch Chimaev fighting in Abu Dhabi, and there you had a clash with Shovhal Churchaev in the crowd. What are your impressions of this incident?

"Yes, it happened. As I understand it, this guy had nothing to do with Chimaev’s team at all. But Khamzat’s fight itself wasn’t exceptionally good; he doesn’t need to fight in the
77 kg weight class and should just move to 84 kg."

- Do you want to fight against Khamzat Chimaev?

"Yes, I would really like to fight with him. I mean, I even went to Abu Dhabi even though I had an injury. From what I saw in his fight against Usman, he's not well prepared. Khamzat is
still a little green, young as a fighter. So I think he should collect a lot more wins before he can come out and fight me. I am almost ready to fight for the belt now, but if he thinks he’s
ready, then I will agree to this fight too."

- Who is the strongest middleweight from Russia right now? UFC scheduled you with Khamzat Chimaev and Ikram Aliskerov, there is also Roman Kopylov and Aliaskhab Khizriev?

“Of these guys, I think Chimaev is the best,” Costa told Match TV.

matchtv.ru

ÐÐ¾ÐµÑ UFC ÐÐ°Ð¾Ð»Ð¾ ÐÐ¾ÑÑÐ° Ð½Ð°Ð·Ð²Ð°Ð» Ð¥Ð°Ð¼Ð·Ð°ÑÐ° Ð§Ð¸Ð¼Ð°ÐµÐ²Ð° Ð»ÑÑÑÐ¸Ð¼ ÑÑÐµÐ´Ð½ÐµÐ²ÐµÑÐ¾Ð¼ Ð¸Ð· Ð Ð¾ÑÑÐ¸Ð¸

Ð¨ÐµÑÑÐ¾Ð¹ Ð½Ð¾Ð¼ÐµÑ ÑÐµÐ¹ÑÐ¸Ð½Ð³Ð° ÑÑÐµÐ´Ð½ÐµÐ³Ð¾ Ð²ÐµÑÐ° UFC ÐÐ°Ð¾Ð»Ð¾ ÐÐ¾ÑÑÐ° Ð² Ð¸Ð½ÑÐµÑÐ²ÑÑ Â«ÐÐ°ÑÑ Ð¢ÐÂ» Ð½Ð°Ð·Ð²Ð°Ð» Ð¥Ð°Ð¼Ð·Ð°ÑÐ° Ð§Ð¸Ð¼Ð°ÐµÐ²Ð° Ð»ÑÑÑÐ¸Ð¼ Ð±Ð¾Ð¹ÑÐ¾Ð¼âÑÑÐµÐ´Ð½ÐµÐ²ÐµÑÐ¾Ð¼ Ð¸Ð· Ð Ð¾ÑÑÐ¸Ð¸.
matchtv.ru matchtv.ru
 
World eater said:
What part does he regret? I must have missed something.
Click to expand...
Haha, I was just too lazy to give the full context. My bad.

He said on the pre-fight press conference like a day ago that he's ahead of Chim now with this match-up. So that fight didn't interest him anymore.

This is what the headline is about!
 
I'm sorry but Khamzat would've had an easier time taking down Costa than a last minute Usman. It's a bunch of what if's. He could've shown up and fought if he was so sure he'd of won that night. I never see anyone mention how Khamzat went from planning to fight Costa to fighting Usman last minute, which would negatively impact his own performance with a stylistic difference. Funny what hate can blind logic when its not in their own narrative.
 
I think it’s a no-brainer to have Khamzat vs Whittaker/Costa winner in Abu Dahbi
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Usman brags to fans: I finish Chimaev in a 5 rounder
4 5 6
Replies
116
Views
5K
chinarice
chinarice
KazDibiase
Media Gilbert Burns on Paulo Costa's chances vs. Khamzat Chimaev: 'He doesn't have the heart that I have'
2 3
Replies
45
Views
3K
Conan the K-9
Conan the K-9
octagonation
Ikram Aliskerov pissed off at Paulo Costa for wasting his training camp and wants to fight him
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
Lights Out 101
Lights Out 101
svmr_db
Media Kamaru Usman talks about his decision to fight Khamzat Chimaev on short notice
2
Replies
33
Views
2K
Eat My Teep
Eat My Teep
Unheralded Truth
Rhys McKee on his return: I am the complete ready version of Rhys McKee
Replies
15
Views
517
Platinum Perry Mason
Platinum Perry Mason

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,587
Messages
55,091,112
Members
174,598
Latest member
forshman

Share this page

Back
Top