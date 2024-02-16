A serious question to you all about me writing a weight training book.

This is serious.



I'm a very good writer... What kind of athletic accomplishments would I need to have under my belt in order to be taken seriously for my first weight training book? Right now, I can squat 305 pounds for a five-rep max, each rep paused at the bottom... And my bench is at 225 for 8 reps, paused too. I can bent over row 275 pounds for 4 reps as an all-time best on that lift. I'm slightly weaker at it now.



A bunch of BS happened in my life, so on top of being in a cut, I was forced to neglect my training for more than three weeks. So that definitely held me back. All in all, the strength loss wasn't that bad. Everything is still where it should be. I just get out of breath easily as the sets pile up. I'm getting back to my original capacity. Just two months ago, my paused squat was actually 305 pounds for 6 reps...



My Judo coach, who's a jacked heavyweight cop, actually commented on how big I am. And he surely didn't mean fat.



If maybe I can do 5 reps on paused squats for 405 pounds and do 5 reps with 315 on bench, will that give me enough credentials to write my book?



As a lot of you here already know, I do the Doug Hepburn training program. But I made so many modifications with it that I can literally just call my own program the "Baby Hanma training system" and probably not get in trouble for copyright lawsuits.



I genuinely believe I have the secret sauce for powerlifting success. But what would convince people that I'm not delusional? I've trained several of my friends, and they all got stronger. Perhaps that's not enough?



All great leaders lead by example don't they? How would I show the world that I'm a mighty hero who should be followed?