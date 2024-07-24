No Spoilers A really good burger rivals a really good steak

Just had an incredible burger. Incredible. Fresh roll, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, mayo, mustard, ketchup.

As I was eating it, I thought to myself, 'You know what, a really good burger does indeed rival a really good steak.'

Thus the Sherdog Thread of the Year was born.

Thoughts?
 
Agreed. A good burger has so many different flavor profile.

And I like ketchup, and you can't put ketchup on steak without snobs judging you.
 
I can’t argue with that; I just polished off an amazing double burger with ketchup, mayo, tomatoes and grilled mushrooms. Cost me 10 bucks and brought me as much happiness as any steak I’ve eaten. That’s bang for your buck right there.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
yes, definitely. though you could also say the same thing about a pizza or a burrito, etc. is there a connection between steak and the burger somehow?
 
IIIIIIII said:
yes, definitely. though you could also say the same thing about a pizza or a burrito, etc. is there a connection between steak and the burger somehow?
Click to expand...
They’re both made of beef?
 
