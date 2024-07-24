Cherry Brigand
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2009
- Messages
- 9,651
- Reaction score
- 21,299
Just had an incredible burger. Incredible. Fresh roll, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, mayo, mustard, ketchup.
As I was eating it, I thought to myself, 'You know what, a really good burger does indeed rival a really good steak.'
Thus the Sherdog Thread of the Year was born.
Thoughts?
