A lot of people on this forum DO NOT deserve UFC

Just as the title says. A lot of you do not deserve the UFC.



I used to love browsing these forums but now seeing all the constant complaining and shitty opinions just give me a headache.



Francis Ngannou is not going to give his BBC to any of you so maybe pipe down and stop taking his stance so much ONLY to be anti-Dana White/UFC. No matter how hard you work in life you probably won't ever amount to the success that Jon Jones has had so maybe appreciate the performance and risks he's taken throughout his career, always challenging himself and fighting the best etc - instead of hating so much.



Jon Jones could have rode into the sunset as LHW Champion. Instead he chose to move up to HW while Francis was the HW Champion. He didn't have to do that especially at the end of his career. Then when he's ready, the whole forum says Gane is going to beat him due to his size, movement, power etc. Jones fucking destroys him and the narrative changes. Now Jones absolutely dominates Stipe, makes him look like he's never fought a day in his life, and you all just decide to not give Jones any credit. Get out of here.



WWE is going to Netflix in January and it would be the perfect programming for a lot of you to switch over to. They have a lot of good storylines now and because of the TKO merger, you'll still get to see UFC fighters make appearances. Ronda Rousey is even rumored to return in 2025. That would be an amazing place for you to have your shitty takes. Go argue about Rey Mysterio instead.