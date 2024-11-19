  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

A lot of people on this forum DO NOT deserve UFC

Just as the title says. A lot of you do not deserve the UFC.

I used to love browsing these forums but now seeing all the constant complaining and shitty opinions just give me a headache.

Francis Ngannou is not going to give his BBC to any of you so maybe pipe down and stop taking his stance so much ONLY to be anti-Dana White/UFC. No matter how hard you work in life you probably won't ever amount to the success that Jon Jones has had so maybe appreciate the performance and risks he's taken throughout his career, always challenging himself and fighting the best etc - instead of hating so much.

Jon Jones could have rode into the sunset as LHW Champion. Instead he chose to move up to HW while Francis was the HW Champion. He didn't have to do that especially at the end of his career. Then when he's ready, the whole forum says Gane is going to beat him due to his size, movement, power etc. Jones fucking destroys him and the narrative changes. Now Jones absolutely dominates Stipe, makes him look like he's never fought a day in his life, and you all just decide to not give Jones any credit. Get out of here.

WWE is going to Netflix in January and it would be the perfect programming for a lot of you to switch over to. They have a lot of good storylines now and because of the TKO merger, you'll still get to see UFC fighters make appearances. Ronda Rousey is even rumored to return in 2025. That would be an amazing place for you to have your shitty takes. Go argue about Rey Mysterio instead.
 
That's why we're pissed. Because he's NOT challenging himself and fighting the best. He cherry-picked a guy that wasn't even a fighter anymore instead of following the legit path of unifying the title with the interim belt.
 
Is the UFC still going?

I swear there's one big fight a year nowadays.

the baddest men on the planet? LOL, yeah right. They get sparked in the boxing ring, sparked in streetfights, and beg for 50k on TV.
 
its a show we pay to watch, so yeah, everyone has the right to disagree

Most Jones fans are happy cause he 'beat a legend of the sport'. That is not true, tho. He beat a retired UFC fighter, who hasnt fought in ages and had zero motivation coming into/off this fight, but to collect a paycheck

I do like Jones and I wish he had a real fight, a real challenge. I believe hes still capable of fighting decent opponents

IMHO, fighting Stipe shadow lowered his stock. He can do more. And if he cant, he will lose trying, like a warrior. I will respect a loss to Tom way more than beating Stipe shadow
 
They’d all just start whining about Vince and the patriarchy if they went to wwe. A lot of them need to get therapy and get over their daddy issues.
 
You start a thread about people complaining too much and begin the thread by complaining. Stfu you suck.
 
I agree man. When I was a newb I had alot of shitty opinions about who would win and how but I always loved the product and the fighters. Nowadays there seem to be no end to people just judging fighters and sounding like the biggest group of haters on earth. Endlessly complaining and acting like every mistake a fighter made in their life is some personal vendetta.
 
