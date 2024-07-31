A-hole wizard wants you to cure the world!

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

The Asshole Wizard appears!

videomoviespeechwizardofozoffer.jpg


And he names 3 disorders:

1. Erectile dysfunction
2. Male pattern baldness
3. Any single specific form of cancer that you choose (breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, etc)

And then he says you must pick one that will be cured for everyone in the world easily.

But the minute you pick, you will immediately be afflicted with the other two.

If you refuse to play, you get afflicted by all 3.

Now, sherdog, CHOOSE
 
I don't understand how this would work. If you pick 1 or 2 how is it determined with cancer you get afflicted with?
 
Also baldness is a weak ass choice, no one would choose that. Replace it with AIDS or something.
 
Pick number 3 and choose breast cancer, because patriarchy must be dismantled, and as an ally I'm willing to be bald and limp

55c262939e34d.jpeg
 
These days baldness can be reasonably treated with hair transplant + 10K, assuming you've got some thickness in the back. ED like all diseases is defined by symptoms, not cause. For example it can be caused by circulatory issues (atherosclerosis leading to narrowed blood vessels) or low testosterone (overweight, not exercising, age, etc.) To give you ED, the wizard has to cause it with something, and the cause could be something you can do something about, but it could be tricky. Some cancers are also easily treatable and have like 99% survival rates, so that could be an option too.
 
@Zer: "My fellow humans, I'm here to announce I have agreed with a wizard to cure Breast Cancer ..."
Humanity: **Cheers**
@Zer: "... but as part of the deal, I have had to accept baldness and erectile dysfunction"
Humanity: **LMAO WHAT A LOSER**

I choose curing erectile dysfunction. My dick > *
 
I'm in 50s already got on some level first 2 so I would cure all Childhood cancer. After 20 years old your on your own
 
You should also consider who's going to pissed at you for your choice.

I'd rather be attacked by cancer patients or old dudes with ED than a bunch of bald guys.
 
I would choose to cure colorectal cancer because it maximizes overall human benefit while minimizing the impact of personal afflictions.

Given that I already have male pattern baldness and have been shaving my head for the past 20 years, it is a minor concern in comparison.

Erectile dysfunction is easily addressed with treatments like Viagra, Cialis, or Caverject, so it's manageable and not something you can die from.
 
subtlySteve said:
Erectile dysfunction is easily addressed with treatments like Viagra, Cialis, or Caverject, so it's manageable and not something you can die from.
Click to expand...


You can die from it . One of my mates was struggling so started taking Cialis for ED and it was a raging (!) success . Right up until his wife caught him fucking her mother and sister and brother at the same time and shot all of them .

Therefore ED helped kill him.
 
I'm curing ED. Not afraid of the other 2. You also should have made AIDS one of them because...


AIDS.
 
