A-hole wizard wants you to cure the world!

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 29,115
- Reaction score
- 38,546
The Asshole Wizard appears!
And he names 3 disorders:
1. Erectile dysfunction
2. Male pattern baldness
3. Any single specific form of cancer that you choose (breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, etc)
And then he says you must pick one that will be cured for everyone in the world easily.
But the minute you pick, you will immediately be afflicted with the other two.
If you refuse to play, you get afflicted by all 3.
Now, sherdog, CHOOSE
