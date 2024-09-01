Media A history of cheating in MMA (with cliffs)

I was bored during my lunch break and decided to type up some cliffs from a video that interested me. If you're wondering why these seem random and not like a history of anything it's because the video isn't really organized as a history of anything, despite the title. It's just a series of random examples.

-1997-2007 - 7 UFC fighters tested positive for PEDs, as opposed to 0 Pride figthers (they were only tested for party drugs)
-2013 - Bisping vs Belfort with Belfort juiced to the gills, permanently blinding Bisping in one eye (Vitor later got a Therapy Use Exemption)
-1997 - UFC started creating weightclasses, but cheating on the scale is rampant. (Has a clip of CroCop emphatically condemning this practice and how widespread it is.) Some fighters rehydrate and regain up to 20% of their weight between the weigh-in and the fight. Costa fights at MW, but is even too heavy for LHW on the night of the fight. Perreira does the same thing. Rigorous weight cutting affects the health of the fighter, which has ended in fighters dying.
-cheating with the towel while standing on the scale (DC bragging about it)
-using the cage to prevent being taken down, almost never getting points deducted. They use Leon Edwards as an example of someone who does this a lot. They also mention Usman grabbing the cage to take people down.
-Tim Kennedy retired in disgust after Romero's cheating resulted in Kennedy getting knocked out (Stoolgate)
-GSP cheating with vaseline against BJ Penn (with Sherk, Hughes and Miller saying he was also greased up agaisnt them). No one checks for grease and there's no test.
-glove-grabbing - Conor is used as an example here against Poirier.
-short-grabbing - Anderson used as an example in the Chael rematch.
-eye-gouging . they use Leon vs Belal I as an example. Then they rip on Jones for his consistent cheating with eye pokes. Weidman is cited as someone who set new benchmarks for eye-poking in a fight. Gillian Roberts was gouged by Priscila Cachoeira to escape a RNC.
-fish-hooking - Poirier was complaining about getting fish-hooked (maybe also by Conor, I couldn't tell).
-faking fouls to get the DQ or a rest - Usman did it against Cobly and Leon. Diego Sanchez stole a win after he was kneed in the head while grounded and told the refs he was blind and couldn't see.

A solid video, I highly recommend it, but it's not as comprehensive as I would have liked.
 
The refs doing nothing about cheating is one of the worst aspects of this “sport”. First eyepoke, groin shot and fence grab are basically free. The second sometimes gets you a warning. At this point I expect everyone to do it.
 
I remember when that Hess dude tried tearin a dude's eye out. I think it was a $1000 fine back then, but allowed (or something like that) lol.
 
There needs to be a standard on fouls. Multiple eye pokes shouldn't continue to get warnings. 1 warning, then take action. The fighters already know the rules before the fight begins.
 
oski said:
I remember when that Hess dude tried tearin a dude's eye out. I think it was a $1000 fine back then, but allowed (or something like that) lol.
Yeah. Watching Hess fight Anderson, I couldn't really tell what was going on. It was only much later I read about how serious the assault was.
 
That video references Kennedy retiring because of Romero but the article it cites on screen clearly shows he retired after getting stopped by Gastelum. Did he ever come out and say directly it's because of the Romero fight?
 
