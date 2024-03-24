A-ha |Take on Me| - (Rate the Song)

Rate the Song.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,520
Reaction score
41,082


Talking away
I don't know what I'm to say
I'll say it anyway
Today is another day to find you
Shying away
I'll be coming for your love. OK?

Take on me (take on me)
Take me on (take on me)
I'll be gone
In a day or two

So needless to say
Of odds and ends
But I'll be stumbling away
Slowly learning that life is OK.
Say after me,
"It's no better to be safe than sorry."

Take on me (take on me)
Take me on (take on me)
I'll be gone
In a day or two

Oh, things that you say. Yeah.
Is it life or just to play my worries away?
You're all the things I've got to remember
You're shying away
I'll be coming for you anyway

Take on me (take on me)
Take me on (take on me)
I'll be gone
In a day

Take on me (take on me)
Take me on (take on me)
I'll be gone
In a day

Take on me (take on me)
Take me on (take on me)
 
