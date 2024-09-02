Elections A far-right German party’s win has some fearing for the future. Others worry of a return to the past

BY STEFANIE DAZIO AND KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Updated 11:39 AM BRT, September 2, 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Nicki Kämpf watched her daughter toddle across the sand in a Berlin playground and wondered whether she and her wife should move their 1 1/2-year-old west, after Alternative for Germany became the first far-right party to win a state election in post-World War II Germany.

Kämpf, 29, and her wife discussed a backup plan as Sunday’s election results came in. They’re concerned that a gay couple and their child might not be safe in the future if parties like Alternative for Germany, or AfD, gain more power in the formerly communist and less prosperous eastern states.

Even though they live in the liberal city of Berlin, Kämpf was scared the far-right’s power could spread. She’s especially worried because the paperwork to formally adopt her daughter is still pending — and could be for another year or more.

“I don’t think I would be able to adopt her if they’re in power,” Kämpf told The Associated Press on Monday. “I don’t want to bring her up in a hostile environment.”

legoland-berlim-o-que-fazer-reichstag-1024x737.jpg

The couple talked about a possible move west to Cologne — “people there are really open-minded” — but Kämpf is reluctant to take their daughter far from the toddler’s 91-year-old great-great-grandmother and other family in Thuringia and neighboring Saxony.

AfD won its state election in Thuringia on Sunday under one of its hardest-right figures, Björn Höcke. In Saxony, the party finished only just behind the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union, which leads the national opposition.

Deep discontent with a national government notorious for infighting, inflation and a weak economy, anti-immigration sentiment and skepticism toward German military aid for Ukraine are among the factors that contributed to support for populist parties. A new party founded by a prominent leftist was the second big winner on Sunday — and will probably be needed to form state governments since no one is prepared to govern with AfD.

AfD is at its strongest in the east, and the domestic intelligence agency has the party’s branches in both Saxony and Thuringia under official surveillance as “proven right-wing extremist” groups. Höcke has been convicted of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at political events, but is appealing.

lego-berlin-wall-falls.jpg

Höcke bristled Sunday when an ARD interviewer mentioned the intelligence agency’s assessment, responding: “Please stop stigmatizing me. We are the No. 1 party in Thuringia. You don’t want to classify one-third of the voters in Thuringia as right-wing extremist.”

Voters went to the polls on the 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland at the start of World War II. Some far-left protesters demonstrated against AfD in Hamburg, Dresden and Leipzig.

Lukas Meister said his sons, 6 and 3 years old, are too young to understand elections. But as the 3-year-old played with sand toys Monday, the 38-year-old father thought about how his eldest child will have to learn about it someday.

“We don’t talk much about politics so far. He’s more into ‘Paw Patrol,’” Meister said. “It’s hard to explain. How is it that people are so proud to vote for a party that is so bad for everyone?”

Older Germans who lived through the Nazi reign of terror are frightened. Many believed their country had developed an immunity to nationalism and assertions of racial superiority after confronting the horrors of its past through education and laws to outlaw persecution.

But Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch, president of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, cautioned against labeling AfD’s successes as an aberration.

“Nobody should now speak of ‘protest’ or look for other excuses,” Knobloch said in a statement. “The numerous voters made their decision consciously, many wanted to make the extremists on the fringes responsible.”

Knobloch was 6 years old when she saw the synagogues of Munich burning and watched helplessly as two Nazi officers marched away a beloved friend of her father on Nov. 9, 1938, or Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.

the-moment-david-hasselhoff-brought-down-the-berlin-wall-in-lego.jpg

Gudrun Pfeifer and Ursula Klute, two retirees from the northwestern city of Osnabrueck who are visiting Berlin this week, said Sunday’s vote also brought back grim memories from their early childhood days during and after World War II.

“I know what this can all lead to,” Pfeifer, 83, said Monday as her voice broke, recalling how her family was separated during the last months of the war and beyond. She was stranded in Berlin for more than a year.

“The city was in ruins, we were all starving. I was very ill — my sister thought I was going to die,” Pfeifer added.

Thorsten Faas, a political scientist from Berlin’s Free University, called AfD’s popularity for younger voters “very worrying.” In Thuringia, 38% of people aged between 18-24 gave their vote to the far-right party — compared to 33% overall, according to public broadcaster ARD’s Tagesschau election analysis.

“These first voting experiences are very formative and you can assume that this will also affect future voting decisions of this generation,” Faas said.

Klute, 78, also said she was distressed by AfD’s successes among the younger population.

“People always forget the lessons from history,” she said.

https://apnews.com/article/germany-elections-thuringia-saxony-afd-a9221a180462d22b2956943931c03bc5
 
I think people exaggerate the impact on minorities these far right parties will have, European democracy strikes me as mature enough that I doubt they'd be able to get away with anything egregious. If anything more moderate elements like Macron are more likely to push through anti-immigrant, anti-minority laws as they have more credibility in doing so and you see that with the anti-Muslim laws in France.

The real issue is that far right parties lack human capital and thus are full of morons who have no idea what they're doing and would run the country into the ground if given enough power without the time to moderate.
 
i will mention once again that liberal party thats tough on immigration would win across europe in my opinion

this "far right rising" is just symptom of big parties not adressing the issue

I think denmark already did this with adressing immigration and so called far right parties lost momentum but i might remember wrong
 
Curious, what do the AfD have in common with Nazis can anyone tell me?
 
Islam Imamate said:
The real issue is that far right parties lack human capital and thus are full of morons who have no idea what they're doing and would run the country into the ground if given enough power without the time to moderate.
Are they really?

The far right in the US is certainly low education and low IQ but I have no idea how they are in Europe. Seems like it's one of those things that you have to live in the society to really know.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
Are they really?

The far right in the US is certainly low education and low IQ but I have no idea how they are in Europe. Seems like it's one of those things that you have to live in the society to really know.
That's my general impression of them though you are right that each party is unique and should be evaluated within its given national context and what I said there might not be true of all of them.
 
Show of hands, pimps...

how many here feel like those who believe that aipac, their affiliates, let alone with the soft money, should never be allowed to buy into our political structure...

also feel like that some weird, sometimes even projected, nazi ideology is what is behind those who believe that?
 
Cole train said:
i will mention once again that liberal party thats tough on immigration would win across europe in my opinion

this "far right rising" is just symptom of big parties not adressing the issue

I think denmark already did this with adressing immigration and so called far right parties lost momentum but i might remember wrong
Anti-immigration leftists have potential to upend German political scene​

Kate Connollyin Berlin

State election results for Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance mean Russia-leaning populists could play decisive role

6668.jpg

Previously the face of Die Linke, the eponymous party of Sahra Wagenknecht has stormed the political charts. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

It was, Sahra Wagenknecht declared on the social media platform X on Sunday, “a historic result” achieved from almost a standing start. Within eight months, her leftwing-conservative Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) has gone from an upstart party of breakaway populists to a decisive player with the potential to upend the German political scene.

The BSW party’s third place position in state elections in the eastern states of Thuringia (16%) and Saxony (12%), behind the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), now puts it in the position of kingmaker.


Like the other established mainstream parties, the BSW has scotched any possibility of entering into a formal coalition with the AfD, though it has not ruled out cooperation on subjects on which the parties are aligned. But its strong standing means negotiations in neither state can take place without it.

Asked on Sunday night whether she was ready to negotiate for a position in the states’ governments, Wagenknecht, 55, responded with an enigmatic smile. By Monday, she appeared triumphant, emboldened – and more open to the idea.

“This is a magnificent day,” she said at a press conference flanked by the party’s lead candidates from both states. “We have become a power factor in Germany … We can use that position to really move things in this country.” The vote for the BSW, she added, was “an expression of the mood in Germany”.

Wagenknecht’s views are an eclectic mixture of left-leaning economics, anti-immigration rhetoric and a foreign policy grounded in suspicion of the US and residual support for Russia.

For years the face of Die Linke (The Left), the group born out of the former East German Communist party, Wagenknecht had often expressed frustration with conventional politics. In 2018 she launched Aufstehen (Get Up), a movement inspired by the gilets jaunes protests in France and the Jeremy Corbyn-supporting Momentum in the UK. And last autumn, after months of flirting with the idea, she quit Die Linke for good to form her eponymous party.


Under her leadership, and amid widespread dissatisfaction with the coalition government of Olaf Scholz, the BSW has stormed the political charts, quickly overtaking Die Linke, and efficiently using June’s European parliamentary elections as a springboard to more prominence and popularity.

It has been described as filling a gap in the political landscape, by combining both leftwing and rightwing policies – campaigning on everything from more generous pensions and an increase in the minimum wage to constraining climate protection measures and toughening asylum regulations.

Like the AfD, which rose to prominence on the coattails of disgruntlement over the former chancellor Angela Merkel’s “open door” policy for refugees in 2015, Wagenknecht has benefited from the growing perception that Europe’s largest economy is overburdened by refugees.

Born in Jena, in the state of Thuringia, Wagenknecht has been married for the past decade to 80-year-old Oskar Lafontaine, the former Social Democrats’ (SPD) finance minister under Gerhard Schröder, before he too defected to Die Linke in protest over the SPD’s labour reforms.

That divisive move is seen as a reminder of the havoc Wagenknecht could yet wreak on the CDU if its leader, Friedrich Merz, moves towards a hitherto unlikely and ideologically fraught alliance with the BSW. The party’s general secretary, Carsten Linnemann, has done nothing to win her over, describing her as “left, and/or right-wing extremist”, and “communist”.

His stance was dismissed as “absurd” by BSW’s chairwoman, Amira Mohamed Ali, who said it might well impede a collaboration.

Monday’s press conference brought a flavour of the BSW’s positioning. The party’s successful candidates, Sabine Zimmermann for Saxony and Katja Wolf for Thuringia, spoke of the need to improve daily life, such as public transport, digitalisation in the health system, and standards in the classroom.

For her part, Wagenknecht was keener to emphasise her goals beyond state level: tackling the government’s “ruinous” energy policy, halting the decision to station medium-range US missiles on German soil and criticising the notion that sending weapons to Ukraine– “which plays into people’s rage when school buildings are so dilapidated” – can end the Russian invasion.

Wagenknecht walks a fine line geopolitically, not advocating for Germany’s exit from the EU or Nato (unlike the AfD), but calling emphatically for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia for an end to the war. “Diplomatic means had “by no means” been exhausted, she said on Monday

A few years ago, Wagenknecht withdrew from the public arena, citing burnout, but now she has come back with a vengeance. The politician who was attacked with paint at an election rally in Erfurt last week, is now almost certain to be a leading – and deeply polarising – player in next year’s federal election, scheduled for September 2025.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/a...man-political-scene-sahra-wagenknecht-allianz

- She is married to a Power Ranger?

images
 
