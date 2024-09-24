International German police will increase the number of bodyguards for leading politicians

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
6,793
Reaction score
8,467
hq720.jpg

BERLIN (AP) — A German police office that provides security for leading politicians says it plans to increase the number of bodyguards significantly over the coming years, citing growing dangers at home and abroad as the next national election nears.

The head of the Federal Criminal Police Office, Holger Münch, said in comments to the RND newspaper group published Tuesday that his office currently has more than 500 bodyguards. He was quoted as saying that it plans to add 100 next year and another 100 after that.

“This has to do not just with growing dangers at home but also abroad, for example with the Ukraine or Gaza wars,” Münch said.

His office is responsible for the protection of politicians including President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, federal government ministers and leading lawmakers in the German parliament.

images

The national election is scheduled for Sept. 28 next year. German politics are in a disgruntled and volatile state, with Scholz leading an unpopular three-party coalition government that has become notorious for infighting and the far-right Alternative for Germany party polling strongly.

Scholz plans to seek a second term. He faces a challenge from mainstream conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, whose Union bloc leads in national polls.

lego-1280-20140212032858493.jpg

https://apnews.com/article/germany-politicians-security-bodyguards-9a66265f9a5f97b414c37750a01f8299
 
Not surprised politicians need extra safety. I imagine Germans are apoplectic at their daily incidents of cultural enrichment.

Thankfully Germans, particularly the youth, seem pretty switched on are backing AfD.

Germany, like France, is currently on my no travel list. Hopefully it will be safe within 5 years.
 
Belaya Smert said:
No need for private citizens to have the same capacity for self protection. Right?
Click to expand...

Always rubs me the wrong way. If you are too scared to walk, without bodyguards, the same streets you expect your constituents to walk then you should resign. Probably should forfeit all their assets and leave the country for good too but that might be a bit too far for some. The political class should feel the consequences of their actions/decisions, if that’s a bit of fear so be it

Croo67 said:
Germany, like France, is currently on my no travel list. Hopefully it will be safe within 5 years.
Click to expand...
Your really missing out
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Elections A far-right German party’s win has some fearing for the future. Others worry of a return to the past
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
OneOfOne
O
LeonardoBjj
International Germany limits cash benefit payments for asylum-seekers. Critics say it’s designed to curb migration
Replies
12
Views
642
Ron Mexico
Ron Mexico

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,010
Messages
56,232,270
Members
175,115
Latest member
GeorgesHefnerburner

Share this page

Back
Top