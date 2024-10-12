Daverisimo
Andreas Münzhuber fell to his death during a tour of the Untersberg mountain Markus Leitner
James RothwellBerlin Correspondent
11 October 2024 5:41pm BST
A German neo-Nazi has tripped and fallen to his death during a hiking accident on Adolf Hitler’s favourite mountain in Bavaria.
Andreas Münzhuber, 37, from Freising, died during a tour of the Untersberg mountain as part of a 30-person group on September 29.
The view of Untersberg, a 1,972 metre-tall mountain, was so beloved by Hitler that he decided to have his infamous Eagle’s Nest retreat constructed in the same area.
According to T-Online, a German news outlet, Münzhuber was a “senior board member” of the neo-Nazi group Der III Weg [The Third Way], which has a regional faction in Bavaria.
The Untersberg straddles the Austria-Germany border Stefan Laws/Shutterstock
Münzhuber is thought to have tripped on an exposed root and fallen 60 metres Markus Leitner/Berchtesgadener/Land Bavarian Red Cross
Third Way was founded in 2013 by former members of the neo-Nazi NPD movement and is believed to have around 600 members in Germany.
Münzhuber was also identified as the “treasurer” of the Bavaria faction of Third Way in a 2023 German government report on the organisation.
German police said Münzhuber tripped on an exposed root during the hike and suffered a fall of 60 metres, which apparently killed him instantly. Two helicopters were involved in efforts to recover his body.
German news reports named him only as “Andreas M” under media privacy laws, but he was fully identified in an online appeal for funeral donations as Andreas Münzhuber.
The Eagle’s Nest is a Nazi-constructed building erected atop the summit of the Kehlstein mountain AP
The donations page and memorial stated: “Münzi, as everyone called him, was only 37 years old and still had many plans in life. His death hits us all hard.”
It continued: “But the biggest gap has emerged at the dinner table at home. His wife now has to raise their daughter alone. She is not yet four months old and was the sunshine of Münzi’s life. She is the spitting image of Münzi. He will live on in her and in our hearts.”
As of Friday afternoon, some €12,000 (£10,000) have been pledged by various online donors to help cover the costs of the funeral.
