Social 80% decline in value of X since Musk purchase according to Fidelity

Sweater of AV

Sweater of AV

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 17, 2018
Messages
42,949
Reaction score
94,398

Elon Musk Bought X For $44B, Now Fidelity Values Social Media Network Below $10B​


Fidelity was one of several companies that helped Elon Musk acquire social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2022. The financial company may have lost money on their investment in the company according to recent valuation metrics, which show the $44 billion paid by Musk may have been too high.

Fidelity owns a stake in X in the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (FBGRX) and changes the valuation of the social media company periodically to reflect valuations based on financials and peer companies.

With X facing concerns over advertising revenue, the stake valuation has often been lowered, with some months showing a higher valuation from the mutual fund. The latest fund valuation shows the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund having a stake in X worth $4.19 million as of the end of August, as reported by TechCrunch. Fidelity valued the stake at $5.5 million at the end of July, marking another reduction in valuation for August.

For context, Fidelity initially invested $19.66 million in X through its mutual fund. Following the latest valuation cut, Fidelity now values its stake at 78.7% below the original investment. With its latest valuation revision, Fidelity assigns a valuation of $9.4 billion. This marks a significant decline from Musk's $44 billion purchase price.


Not surprised the value has tanked but that's more than I was expecting.
 
Sweater of AV said:

Elon Musk Bought X For $44B, Now Fidelity Values Social Media Network Below $10B​


Fidelity was one of several companies that helped Elon Musk acquire social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2022. The financial company may have lost money on their investment in the company according to recent valuation metrics, which show the $44 billion paid by Musk may have been too high.

Fidelity owns a stake in X in the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (FBGRX) and changes the valuation of the social media company periodically to reflect valuations based on financials and peer companies.

With X facing concerns over advertising revenue, the stake valuation has often been lowered, with some months showing a higher valuation from the mutual fund. The latest fund valuation shows the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund having a stake in X worth $4.19 million as of the end of August, as reported by TechCrunch. Fidelity valued the stake at $5.5 million at the end of July, marking another reduction in valuation for August.

For context, Fidelity initially invested $19.66 million in X through its mutual fund. Following the latest valuation cut, Fidelity now values its stake at 78.7% below the original investment. With its latest valuation revision, Fidelity assigns a valuation of $9.4 billion. This marks a significant decline from Musk's $44 billion purchase price.
Click to expand...
While the value of XHamster has gone up 69% because people kept typing in the wrong URL

Screenshot-2024-07-13-at-15-52-58-Welchen-Weg-gelachtwird-net.png
 
I like to pretend that Elon is a martyr figure. He knew that Twitter was a blight afflicting the human race, so he sacrificed a significant chunk of his fortune to tank the platform and drive it out of business for the good of mankind.

I know it’s not true, but I want to believe.

Fuck twitter
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
While the value of XHamster has gone up 69% because people kept typing in the wrong URL

Screenshot-2024-07-13-at-15-52-58-Welchen-Weg-gelachtwird-net.png
Click to expand...

I used to really enjoy XHamster when it was a buncha weirdos posting up their own dirty motel amateur interracial cuckold porn, those were high quality times for ole Pete, now its basically Porn Hub with all its professionally shot bullshit, NO! THANK! YOU!
 
It was never worth that much but I suppose having the biggest microphone on the Internet is worth it to some degree. Still looks like he's the richest man World despite Twitter being a dud. World would probably be a better place without Social Media but that's too far gone to happen.
 
I still don't understand how the Twitter board forced him to go through with the sale at that retarded price.

The company was losing money every single year.
 
Last edited:
It'll be one of those things that eventually gets sold for $1.
 
Hog-train said:
I still don't understand how the Twitter board forced him to go through with the sale at that retarded price.

The company was losing money every single year.
Click to expand...

Yeah it's like he speaks when he shouldn't sometimes.
 
Shrugs.

X can go down in flames, and take Instagram with it please.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Auto workers union seeks NLRB investigation of Trump and Musk comments about firing striking workers
2
Replies
24
Views
735
PainIsLIfe
PainIsLIfe
LeonardoBjj
International Malaysia’s privatisation of airport operator with BlackRock entity faces a bumpy ride, but likely to go ahead
Replies
2
Views
152
SandisLL
S
LeonardoBjj
Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
9 10 11
Replies
201
Views
5K
Sinister
Sinister
HOLA
Crime Jared Kushner's private equity firm has made a grand total of $0 in profits and received $112 million in fees
5 6 7
Replies
129
Views
2K
koquerelle
koquerelle
LeonardoBjj
Economy Mars to buy Pringles maker Kellanova for $36 billion in 2024's biggest deal
Replies
10
Views
316
milliniar
milliniar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,635
Messages
56,273,289
Members
175,138
Latest member
TylerScottDix

Share this page

Back
Top