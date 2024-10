Elon Musk Bought X For $44B, Now Fidelity Values Social Media Network Below $10B​

Fidelity owns a stake in X in the(FBGRX) and changes the valuation of the social media company periodically to reflect valuations based on financials and peer companies.With X facing concerns over advertising revenue , the stake valuation has often been lowered, with some months showing a higher valuation from the mutual fund. The latest fund valuation shows the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund having a stake in X worth $4.19 million as of the end of August, as reported by TechCrunch. Fidelity valued the stake at $5.5 million at the end of July, marking another reduction in valuation for August.For context, Fidelity initially invested $19.66 million in X through its mutual fund. Following the latest valuation cut, Fidelity now values its stake at 78.7% below the original investment. With its latest valuation revision, Fidelity assigns a valuation of $9.4 billion. This marks a significant decline from Musk's $44 billion purchase price.