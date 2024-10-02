Sweater of AV
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2018
- Messages
- 42,949
- Reaction score
- 94,398
Elon Musk Bought X For $44B, Now Fidelity Values Social Media Network Below $10B
Fidelity was one of several companies that helped Elon Musk acquire social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2022. The financial company may have lost money on their investment in the company according to recent valuation metrics, which show the $44 billion paid by Musk may have been too high.
Fidelity owns a stake in X in the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (FBGRX) and changes the valuation of the social media company periodically to reflect valuations based on financials and peer companies.
With X facing concerns over advertising revenue, the stake valuation has often been lowered, with some months showing a higher valuation from the mutual fund. The latest fund valuation shows the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund having a stake in X worth $4.19 million as of the end of August, as reported by TechCrunch. Fidelity valued the stake at $5.5 million at the end of July, marking another reduction in valuation for August.
For context, Fidelity initially invested $19.66 million in X through its mutual fund. Following the latest valuation cut, Fidelity now values its stake at 78.7% below the original investment. With its latest valuation revision, Fidelity assigns a valuation of $9.4 billion. This marks a significant decline from Musk's $44 billion purchase price.
Not surprised the value has tanked but that's more than I was expecting.