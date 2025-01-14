  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Social China Considering Approval of TikTok Sale to Elon Musk

Huh, didn't see this one coming. I thought they would rather let it die but they're selling it to Leon.
Chinese officials are evaluating a potential option that involves Elon Musk acquiring the US operations of TikTok if the company fails to fend off a controversial ban on the short-video app, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beijing officials strongly prefer that TikTok remains under the ownership of parent ByteDance Ltd., the people say, and the company is contesting the impending ban with an appeal to the US Supreme Court. But the justices signaled during arguments on Jan. 10 that they are likely to uphold the law. Senior Chinese officials had already begun to debate contingency plans for TikTok as part of an expansive discussion on how to work with Donald Trump’s administration, one of which involves Musk, said the people, asking not to be identified revealing confidential discussions.

A potential high-profile deal with one of Trump’s closest allies holds some appeal for the Chinese government, which is expected to have some say over whether TikTok is ultimately sold, said the people. Musk spent more than $250 million supporting Trump’s re-election, and has been tapped for a prominent role in improving government efficiency after the Republican takes office.
www.forbes.com

China Reportedly Considers Elon Musk As Potential TikTok Buyer —Here’s Everything We Know

The app’s availability in the U.S. has been thrown into jeopardy over data privacy and national security concerns.
Doesn’t the CCP know what democracy is? This would completely and utterly destroy democratic norms and our institutions
 
Don’t see that happening, but the meltdown would be absolutely glorious.

Im surprised Musk didn’t rev up Vine again once he acquired Twitter in anticipation to TikTok being banned.

But the TikTok short clip format is pretty much available on every app now
 
Elon fakes playing video games and I can't get over it. So weird.

That's guy can't be trusted.
 
