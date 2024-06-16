3 of the most violent slams from Pride FC

An underrated, oft-forgotten slam is when Wand slammed Sakuraba so hard he broke his collarbone to win the PRIDE MW title at PRIDE 17.







And then one of the most underrated displays of grappling dominance was courtesy of Sean Sherk in his lone PRIDE appearance - which is unfortunate because before he became the UFC LW champ I think that he could've had a very successful PRIDE run had they invited him back, but they probably knew that he'd be a nightmare for Gomi and Sakurai - where he absolutely mauled Ryuki Ueyama, slamming him multiple times and eliciting multiple comparisons to Rampage's violent style of wrestling.



