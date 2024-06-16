  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

3 of the most violent slams from Pride FC

An underrated, oft-forgotten slam is when Wand slammed Sakuraba so hard he broke his collarbone to win the PRIDE MW title at PRIDE 17.



And then one of the most underrated displays of grappling dominance was courtesy of Sean Sherk in his lone PRIDE appearance - which is unfortunate because before he became the UFC LW champ I think that he could've had a very successful PRIDE run had they invited him back, but they probably knew that he'd be a nightmare for Gomi and Sakurai - where he absolutely mauled Ryuki Ueyama, slamming him multiple times and eliciting multiple comparisons to Rampage's violent style of wrestling.

 
Figured that the 1st and 3rd might be in there...a nice choice for the 2nd one too.
 
Slampage had some beauties on Igor.

Y5zGkaXbq1qhRMaqdmYs_PmBhVHH89d0aEdeslD-pcU.gif


He also had some nice slams on Saku and Minowa.
 
Bullitt68 said:
Forgot about the Sherk fight. It really hammers home what a weapon knees to a grounded opponent can be for a good wrestler with top control.
 
