  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Prided FC had to burn out rather than fade away. Something that beautiful and perfect can’t last forever.

forsh

forsh

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Mar 7, 2021
Messages
393
Reaction score
695


Where roided up monsters and talent came together to fight. The place where a 80kg; 180cm tall fighter could fight vs a 140kg; 210cm giant. Some of the best fighters in the world came from Pride FC or fought in Pride FC at one point.

Fedor, Cro Cop, Sakuraba, Rampage, Big Nog, Wanderlei Silva, Shogun, Semmy Schilt, Takanori Gomi, Hidehiko Yoshida, Dan Henderson, Mark Hunt, Coleman, Melvin Manhoef, Mark Kerr, Josh Barnett, Gary Goodridge, Heath Herring, Kevin Randleman, Renzo Gracie, Sergei Kharitonov, Alexander Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, Chick Liddell, Nick Diaz, Kevin Randleman, Igor Vovchanchyn, Ricardo Arona, Fujita, Ryan Gracie, Royce Gracie, Ryo Chonan, Don Fry, Minoru "Minowaman" Fujita, and more.

Pride FC was where legends were born, heroes rose and fell, where the mythos of Brazilian Jujitsu ended. Where soccer kicks were the weapon of the feared and you were judged on aggression first and foremost.

UFC will never have what Pride FC had.

Edit: And their gloves were better.

78FC1E10-9318-4D1D-9B8A-1CDAB3669236.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Pride was good but man they would put on some shit matches with some shit fighters. I did like the rule set better but I don't prefer the ring
 
It had it's good points but it was a Yakuza money laundering operation that openly encouraged PEDs.
 
Mind Mine said:
Bring back fixed fights vs Japanese wrestlers. Pride never dies
Click to expand...

No way dood! Fake bad blood, title shots earned with a mouth, fake ranks, clone fighters, less talent and skill is WAY better!
 
Pride was fine but it's not good for the fighters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,831
Messages
56,990,931
Members
175,488
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top