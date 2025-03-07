Prided FC had to burn out rather than fade away. Something that beautiful and perfect can’t last forever.

forsh
Where roided up monsters and talent came together to fight. The place where a 80kg; 180cm tall fighter could fight vs a 140kg; 210cm giant. Some of the best fighters in the world came from Pride FC or fought in Pride FC at one point.
Fedor, Cro Cop, Sakuraba, Rampage, Big Nog, Wanderlei Silva, Shogun, Semmy Schilt, Takanori Gomi, Hidehiko Yoshida, Dan Henderson, Mark Hunt, Coleman, Melvin Manhoef, Mark Kerr, Josh Barnett, Gary Goodridge, Heath Herring, Kevin Randleman, Renzo Gracie, Sergei Kharitonov, Alexander Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, Chick Liddell, Nick Diaz, Kevin Randleman, Igor Vovchanchyn, Ricardo Arona, Fujita, Ryan Gracie, Royce Gracie, Ryo Chonan, Don Fry, Minoru "Minowaman" Fujita, and more.
Pride FC was where legends were born, heroes rose and fell, where the mythos of Brazilian Jujitsu ended. Where soccer kicks were the weapon of the feared and you were judged on aggression first and foremost.
UFC will never have what Pride FC had.
Edit: And their gloves were better.
Last edited: