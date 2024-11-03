264.5 PT 2

Trabaho
Before. Doubts, nervous, still some soreness in triceps, feeling tired ( before heavy excercises sometimes I feel overwhelmed)
Asked some kids who were jugos to film, had spotter. Adrenalian rush, heart beats noticeably, feeling the survival strength, bench or fail. But doubt creeping up cause noticing sore triceps and realising I excercised chest triceps friday 4 am, which is not idealy long apart.
Right after
Next challenge ? Let's try to build a good Squat and DL.
