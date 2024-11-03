264.5 PT 2

And guys I know I'm often comming of rude but I respect you all. I guess it's a bit a ego problem and getting defensive. I don't got a big ego. Just sometimes think others are poking at me even if they are not. But it's all good in the sherdog neighbourhood. But I apreciate you. And I'm not calling other posters workouts and lifts fake. I just stand by never knowing. Cause it's online. It simply is that way. You wouldn't believe the lies I saw irl let alone taking words for granted on private accounts posted on online forums. No hate. Social media you still see the person with their name. And there is still tons of fakes and cons. Just what the reality is. In no way I am saying anyone masqueraded their numbers or any info. I'm just saying it's possible. All of us. But people don't owe me or you their faces or videos. Though like my German pal West said, you can use a app to just blur your face and problem solved. Privacy. Besides that yeah you do reveal your body visually. So I accept it.



There was a bodybuilding site, I forgot the name. On the forum guys would post critique my phisique. There were so many fakes. People signing up to pretend. But the real posters would ask for a foto with a shoe. They never can deliver. Perhaps the fotos they steal online mostly don't show feet. Or whatever their trick was to uncover fake posers.



Again nothing is suspicion about someone in particular. I could just write in 3 months that that I deadlifted 400 pounds. I could. Like I play Dota 2. A competitive online game. They banned 40 000 cheaters half a year ago. So since it's 10 players the odds of playing vs a cheater were like 20 % every game. People do shit.