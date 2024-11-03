264.5 PT 2

Trabaho

Trabaho

Before. Doubts, nervous, still some soreness in triceps, feeling tired ( before heavy excercises sometimes I feel overwhelmed)

Asked some kids who were jugos to film, had spotter. Adrenalian rush, heart beats noticeably, feeling the survival strength, bench or fail. But doubt creeping up cause noticing sore triceps and realising I excercised chest triceps friday 4 am, which is not idealy long apart.



Right after





Next challenge ? Let's try to build a good Squat and DL.
 
Must be a cool gym if Juggalos are hanging out and ready to film there.

WEB_0264.jpg
 
Bro jugoslavians. They spoke my language so I asked for some camera work.

Former country Jugoslavia. I don't know if they are serbs croatians or bosnians. Same language. But it's a cheap gym my spotter goes to and I could use for free on the weekend trough his membership deal.
It's not the gym I go to. But was signed up to this gym chain for 7 years.

It's not a uper gym, I saw police come today and get some young man. But it's Germany, no ghettos here.

Yugoslavia *

In Croatian it's jugoslavija. German is Jugoslawien. So they call us Jugos short.

This gyms membership is 25 Euros. A high end gym is 100 euros. So both much cheaper than the US. But contracts are 2 years. If you want shorter contracts it's more expensive. And you can't cancel before it ends.
 
Did 2 hours 10 minutes today. Last excercise a bit stepper which shows heart rate when you put your hand on the sensors. Went up to 154. Well I'm heavy and still vape 0.3% liquid. Still. But my cardio is becoming really good. Though it's always with breaks. I hate continued work. Love spurts and explosions. I think my resting heart rare is about 75.
 
Told you that you would get it. Congrats.
You could have gotten that 3rd rep by being a touch tighter, but I think that was more the shock at how easy 120kg was for you.
 
I think I had a good chance for the third rep. But since I psyched myself that I need 110 x 8 to get 120 x 1 I thought about safety, as if my arms could give out and it just drops. So told my spotter to be careful. I kinda knew I would get 2x. I simply expected it. But did take it serious. So that way I get adrenaline. When you go up in weight the % gets higher. If you rep 70 kg x 8 you can't 90. So I wasn't aware of that. I always had rep 7-8 x something than you can 1x 10 kg more. But higher weight the % goes up.

Edit : watching the video, nope couldn't get a 3rd rep today. If my triceps was fully recovered I would get it 100%. Looking back I did chest triceps as preperation for this on friday at 4 am. So only 2 sleeps. I went hard. And it didn't recover. It recovered like 80% but still a littlee sore to the touch. Doesn't matter I got the lift. 2 or 3. It was 2 today.

When I announced it I already could do it but wasn't aware lol. I did 110kg x 8. Should recorded then. But I went to shit right after. Just right after I announced.
 
And guys I know I'm often comming of rude but I respect you all. I guess it's a bit a ego problem and getting defensive. I don't got a big ego. Just sometimes think others are poking at me even if they are not. But it's all good in the sherdog neighbourhood. But I apreciate you. And I'm not calling other posters workouts and lifts fake. I just stand by never knowing. Cause it's online. It simply is that way. You wouldn't believe the lies I saw irl let alone taking words for granted on private accounts posted on online forums. No hate. Social media you still see the person with their name. And there is still tons of fakes and cons. Just what the reality is. In no way I am saying anyone masqueraded their numbers or any info. I'm just saying it's possible. All of us. But people don't owe me or you their faces or videos. Though like my German pal West said, you can use a app to just blur your face and problem solved. Privacy. Besides that yeah you do reveal your body visually. So I accept it.

There was a bodybuilding site, I forgot the name. On the forum guys would post critique my phisique. There were so many fakes. People signing up to pretend. But the real posters would ask for a foto with a shoe. They never can deliver. Perhaps the fotos they steal online mostly don't show feet. Or whatever their trick was to uncover fake posers.

Again nothing is suspicion about someone in particular. I could just write in 3 months that that I deadlifted 400 pounds. I could. Like I play Dota 2. A competitive online game. They banned 40 000 cheaters half a year ago. So since it's 10 players the odds of playing vs a cheater were like 20 % every game. People do shit.
 
