2024 training log

Back on my bullshit, again



It's been a long-ass time since I logged, especially with any sort of consistency. The past couple of years have been fairly up and down, especially in managing my training around injuries and illness. A couple of years ago I was maybe 2 weeks out from being back in the ring again, then got hit with a real bad bout of Covid which left me fucked for ages. Then, I injured my elbow quite badly a couple of times. Finally got into a good routine and some good consistency again when I had a quite bad neck injury which essentially boiled down to years and years of hard use as a fighter who specialised in clinching. This was combined with accepting a new job offer, working back in the beer and wine industry, which left me a lot less personal time than I would have liked (as well as drinking fairly often, as having a pint with a bar manager is the best way to get to know them and sell them some booze as well).



At probably the most chubby and unfit that I have been in my adult life, I'm trying to dedicate this year to focusing on myself and achieving some of the things that I really want to do again. So, as a hard and fast reset at the start of this year, I'm doing a 72-hour water fast, and then a dry rest of January.



Starting stats:



34 years old, 5'10"

85.5kg

23.8% body fat



Currently just training out of my garage as well as the Thai boxing gym I'm with. First thing to work on is just some more consistency.