2024 Olympic boxing thread

Hello guys,So, I am looking for some opinions about Olympic boxing 2024 in Paris, start on 26 of July. Historically many great professionals has had their start in the Olympics, so i like to keep up with it.I have seen very little analysis around.These are the US boxers competing in the tournament. I have seen a bit Joshua Edwards, who seems to be a good candidate for the SW division. Very quick for his size. Though i am not sure how well his hands low style would translate to the professional circuit, but he has the athletic gifts for sure.Im not sure if any of these candidates are looking to go pro after, but Edwards could definietly make waves in the current HW division if he cut down.