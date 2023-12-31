2024 Goals Thread

A new year, and maybe for some of us, new goals, or at least continuation of old ones.



After weighing in at 101.5kg this morning, my primary goal for 2024 is to get to, and remain, at a bodyweight of around 90kg.



I will continue with strength training and if I can remain injury free, will aim to hit some PRs (heard that before!)



I don't have any intentions of competing in judo now, although may do the odd masters comp on a whim, but I would like to get better technically at judo - the majority of my judo training is randori, which while great, doesn't help me too much in learning judo techniques, so with work permitting, I'd like to get more technical sessions in.



Continue getting in the Thai sparring sessions, just to keep me honest with my striking. One session per month is achievable.



Fitness goals aside - save more money.