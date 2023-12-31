2024 Goals Thread

A new year, and maybe for some of us, new goals, or at least continuation of old ones.

After weighing in at 101.5kg this morning, my primary goal for 2024 is to get to, and remain, at a bodyweight of around 90kg.

I will continue with strength training and if I can remain injury free, will aim to hit some PRs (heard that before!)

I don't have any intentions of competing in judo now, although may do the odd masters comp on a whim, but I would like to get better technically at judo - the majority of my judo training is randori, which while great, doesn't help me too much in learning judo techniques, so with work permitting, I'd like to get more technical sessions in.

Continue getting in the Thai sparring sessions, just to keep me honest with my striking. One session per month is achievable.

Fitness goals aside - save more money.
 
MilkManUK said:
A new year, and maybe for some of us, new goals, or at least continuation of old ones.

After weighing in at 101.5kg this morning, my primary goal for 2024 is to get to, and remain, at a bodyweight of around 90kg.

I will continue with strength training and if I can remain injury free, will aim to hit some PRs (heard that before!)

I don't have any intentions of competing in judo now, although may do the odd masters comp on a whim, but I would like to get better technically at judo - the majority of my judo training is randori, which while great, doesn't help me too much in learning judo techniques, so with work permitting, I'd like to get more technical sessions in.

Continue getting in the Thai sparring sessions, just to keep me honest with my striking. One session per month is achievable.

Fitness goals aside - save more money.
Can't believe it's already been that other year. Tradition lives on. Hope you crank up those Thai sessions and post a match by years end <RomeroSalute>



Self - health and healing allowed gonna set some that won't be gimmes
1st is to maintain natty status - avoiding the TRT regimen post 40 long as feeling good.
Drop to more able BW in 175-180lb range
Hit a 300lb sandbag to shoulder (current 250 bag @ 188lb)
600lb trap bar pull - straight bar playing the risk / reward game not in favor of my activity level (current 550)
52" box jump (current 48")
Dual 36kg bells clean & press (current smashed fingers between the 32kgs bc form sucks)
 
For me. Its all about the looks atm. My shoulders and back are ok but upper chest and arms need work. Also abs. Im hitting very high incline weighted situps and leg raises twice a week now. Hopefully with this year i will advance abit in those areas and this will make my overall physique much more aesthetic. Not going for the bodybuilder look but the lean athletic aesthetic one.

I started out fully functional training only back in the day but now im 32 and ive realized, if you look good, you feel good.
 
A couple of goals for this year. First and foremost is to get back in the ring. I've had a few times over the past couple of years where I've been close to it and then been sidelined with injury/illness.

Other goals for the year include finally making it to Thailand, and being more active with officiating for Muay Thai.

Recorded my weight and BF% this morning first thing - sitting at 85.5kg and 23.8%BF. It's a long way back, baybeeee.
 
I've got a job lined up in 2 months starting back in my line of work, but probably running heavy equipment till summer, so just keeping a good lifting program going will be a goal. but more specifically I'd like to bench 350 and squat 400lb by June. If I go back to climbing I'd still like to keep a low volume strength program going but if I go back to Calli cutting timber that will change my training goals and Probably end my recreational lifting career
 
Rigg9 said:
I've got a job lined up in 2 months starting back in my line of work, but probably running heavy equipment till summer, so just keeping a good lifting program going will be a goal. but more specifically I'd like to bench 350 and squat 400lb by June. If I go back to climbing I'd still like to keep a low volume strength program going but if I go back to Calli cutting timber that will change my training goals and Probably end my recreational lifting career
You could just do a conjugate program.......lower up to 1rm then some back offs same with upper add in assistance lifts or cardio if you have time
 
I'm going to start a more basic/beginner-ish program next month (thinking maybe Greyskull). I'll update this after I test my pathetic current maxes to provide goals for that.

I finally broke 200 pounds in 2023 (although after all the Christmas cookies I was 205 today). Next weight goal is to hit 180 by the first day of Spring.

Attend 130 BJJ classes (focusing on half and deep half as I try to build a game I can consistently go to and rely on).

Compete at least once.

Bang one of the new ladies in my life 3 times in a 24-hour period and yell, "I'm 44 years old!" afterward.

Non physical health related: Finish the second draft of my novel and find some beta readers/critique partners.
 
wufabufa said:
Nearly all of 2023 was a pretty low point healthwise for me. My goal is to have a better quality of life in 2024, physically and mentally.
Came here to post almost exactly the same thing.

I spent 2023 fighting cancer. Chemo saved my life, but also Pride-stomped my immune system. Which led to a severe infection that required shoulder surgery and huge doses of antibiotics to clear up. And that's before I was even cleared for cancer surgery that has an average recovery time of 12 months. Which won't be up until mid-April.

Even now, I'm still at risk of infections, especially around the joints. I spent this afternoon in hospital, getting tests and treatment for an infection in my hip.

I started training again in August, and couldn't even bench an empty Oly bar. While I've improved since then, I'm still weak as piss and have to fight for every pound I add to the barbell. So this year's plan is to slowly and carefully build up my strength and, eventually, start training Martial Arts again. But the number one priority is keeping myself healthy.
 
KnightTemplar said:
Came here to post almost exactly the same thing.

I spent 2023 fighting cancer. Chemo saved my life, but also Pride-stomped my immune system. Which led to a severe infection that required shoulder surgery and huge doses of antibiotics to clear up. And that's before I was even cleared for cancer surgery that has an average recovery time of 12 months. Which won't be up until mid-April.

Even now, I'm still at risk of infections, especially around the joints. I spent this afternoon in hospital, getting tests and treatment for an infection in my hip.

I started training again in August, and couldn't even bench an empty Oly bar. While I've improved since then, I'm still weak as piss and have to fight for every pound I add to the barbell. So this year's plan is to slowly and carefully build up my strength and, eventually, start training Martial Arts again. But the number one priority is keeping myself healthy.
Damn, I'm sorry you're having to go through that. I hope you beat all that shit soon. I'm dealing with some autoimmune stuff that went off the rails last February and hasn't really let up despite various therapies that have been prescribed. I was in durable remission for nearly 6 years up to that point. My life was pretty damn normal.

I'm with you on trying to build things back up. Every time I have the intention of starting to exercise again I end up getting another flare. Gonna send you some Spirit Bomb energy to get stronger....

genki-dama-dragon-ball.gif
 
wufabufa said:
Damn, I'm sorry you're having to go through that. I hope you beat all that shit soon. I'm dealing with some autoimmune stuff that went off the rails last February and hasn't really let up despite various therapies that have been prescribed. I was in durable remission for nearly 6 years up to that point. My life was pretty damn normal.

I'm with you on trying to build things back up. Every time I have the intention of starting to exercise again I end up getting another flare. Gonna send you some Spirit Bomb energy to get stronger....

genki-dama-dragon-ball.gif
Right back at you, my brother. Unfortunately, none of us are Wolverine. We can't just walk off serious health conditions. And your health is the most important thing. Without good health, nothing else is possible.

I hope you get back in remission very soon. Take care.
 
KnightTemplar said:
Came here to post almost exactly the same thing.

I spent 2023 fighting cancer. Chemo saved my life, but also Pride-stomped my immune system. Which led to a severe infection that required shoulder surgery and huge doses of antibiotics to clear up. And that's before I was even cleared for cancer surgery that has an average recovery time of 12 months. Which won't be up until mid-April.

Even now, I'm still at risk of infections, especially around the joints. I spent this afternoon in hospital, getting tests and treatment for an infection in my hip.

I started training again in August, and couldn't even bench an empty Oly bar. While I've improved since then, I'm still weak as piss and have to fight for every pound I add to the barbell. So this year's plan is to slowly and carefully build up my strength and, eventually, start training Martial Arts again. But the number one priority is keeping myself healthy.
You're a beast, bro. Undertaking something like that is a true test of will. Seriously, you're an animal. Lifting and training hard is way easier when you're getting positive feedback from your body.
 
wufabufa said:
Damn, I'm sorry you're having to go through that. I hope you beat all that shit soon. I'm dealing with some autoimmune stuff that went off the rails last February and hasn't really let up despite various therapies that have been prescribed. I was in durable remission for nearly 6 years up to that point. My life was pretty damn normal.

I'm with you on trying to build things back up. Every time I have the intention of starting to exercise again I end up getting another flare. Gonna send you some Spirit Bomb energy to get stronger....

genki-dama-dragon-ball.gif
That sucks, man. Prayers to you and KnightTemplar dealing with that. You guys are both beasts, hopefully your doctors aren't lazy when it comes to figuring out how to help you wage this battle.
 
Sleep normal
Switch work
Train 6 a week, only possible if work situation changes
maybe BP 242 (110kg) for working sets
Get a good squat and DL, whatever that is
Don't train 3 x month, 6 days a week sounds good
I always set unrealistic goals and no matter how often I don't achieve them I'll set them again
Lower BF
Get in prime shape
Get addicted to the lifestyle
Do sparring
Stop vaping
Eat healthier

Consistency and discipline. Two things which I usually fail at.

Maybe would be cool to weight 205 again. But I hate losing weight.
So I guess less carbs and fat could be another goal

Sign up to some kickboxing / Muay Thai gym again. Which I am not doing atm for various reasons.

Private goals there's like 10. But they're private.

Last goal is to post more bullshit on sherdog

I guess my goals could also be called my wishes or my dreams. Or what I hope for.
 
Kforcer said:
You're a beast, bro. Undertaking something like that is a true test of will. Seriously, you're an animal. Lifting and training hard is way easier when you're getting positive feedback from your body.
Thanks, brother. I honestly really do appreciate all the support I've got from people on this site, and this sub-forum in particular.

It's been humbling, to say the least, returning to training after such a long time off, and struggling with weights I wouldn't even have considered a warm up before my diagnosis. But against that is the sheer joy of being relatively healthy again and being able to train, even in such a limited manner.

Whenever I start feeling sorry for myself because the 5'6", 110 collage girl on the next bench is lifting more than me, I force myself to remember when I was puking my guts out after chemo. Or waking up in ICU with after an eight hour operation, fifty staples holding me together, on a morphine drip and with tubes inserted everywhere from my dick to my nose.

Compared to all that, I'm living in the Promised Land. :)
 
KnightTemplar said:
Thanks, brother. I honestly really do appreciate all the support I've got from people on this site, and this sub-forum in particular.

It's been humbling, to say the least, returning to training after such a long time off, and struggling with weights I wouldn't even have considered a warm up before my diagnosis. But against that is the sheer joy of being relatively healthy again and being able to train, even in such a limited manner.

Whenever I start feeling sorry for myself because the 5'6", 110 collage girl on the next bench is lifting more than me, I force myself to remember when I was puking my guts out after chemo. Or waking up in ICU with after an eight hour operation, fifty staples holding me together, on a morphine drip and with tubes inserted everywhere from my dick to my nose.

Compared to all that, I'm living in the Promised Land. :)
I give you a ton of credit for that, man, because I can recall how difficult I found it to go into the gym in far easier circumstances, like just getting back in after slacking off, etc., or even just building back up an exercise that I stopped doing for whatever reason or heck, doing an exercise I'm not experienced in front of other people. I really think that what you're undertaking ultimately lies at the essence of whatever it is we're pursuing in the gym; passing the soul through a breaking point, to paraphrase GK Chesterton.

In any event, its awesome to hear you're back and done with all the b.s. of chemo and all that. I remember when my Dad was constantly dealing with all that stuff and man, it looked like it sucked to me.
 
Kforcer said:
I give you a ton of credit for that, man, because I can recall how difficult I found it to go into the gym in far easier circumstances, like just getting back in after slacking off, etc., or even just building back up an exercise that I stopped doing for whatever reason or heck, doing an exercise I'm not experienced in front of other people. I really think that what you're undertaking ultimately lies at the essence of whatever it is we're pursuing in the gym; passing the soul through a breaking point, to paraphrase GK Chesterton.

In any event, its awesome to hear you're back and done with all the b.s. of chemo and all that. I remember when my Dad was constantly dealing with all that stuff and man, it looked like it sucked to me.
I've got huge respect and empathy for anyone who goes through cancer treatment. Chemo saved my life, but holy fuck, it wasn't gentle about it. I got ridden hard and put away wet. I was spraying from both ends, and so weak some days it took me all my time to get out of bed.

Yeah, even if it's going to be a long, long time before I get physically strong, just going to the gym and grinding through the workouts is building mental strength.

Thanks again for your kind words and support. They mean a lot.
 
Kforcer said:
That sucks, man. Prayers to you and KnightTemplar dealing with that. You guys are both beasts, hopefully your doctors aren't lazy when it comes to figuring out how to help you wage this battle.
I appreciate the kind words. The mental part of this type of thing is harder than dealing with the physical symptoms. I know I've got it easy compared to a lot of people who are much sicker than me so I'm trying to keep a positive outlook.
 
