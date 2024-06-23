  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International 19 Dead in Series of Attacks on Churches and Synagogues in Dagestan, Khabib-Linked Fighter Among the Attackers Killed; Russia Pretending it's NATO

www.bbc.co.uk

Deadly attacks on Dagestan synagogue and churches

Unidentified gunmen in the southern Russian republic kill six police officers and wound 12 more.
www.bbc.co.uk

Gunmen in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Dagestan have killed six police officers in a series of attacks, security officials say.
Twelve other officers were also wounded in the attacks.
A synagogue, two churches and a police checkpoint were targeted in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala.
A Russian Orthodox priest has also been killed and at least two attackers shot dead, state media report, quoting the local Interior Ministry.
The hunt for more gunmen is still ongoing.
The assailants have not been identified, but Dagestan has in the past been the scene of Islamist attacks.
Footage on social media shows buildings on fire in both cities.
In another video, people wearing dark clothes are seen shooting at police cars, before a convoy of emergency service vehicles, sirens blaring, arrive at the scene in Makhachkala, Dagestan's largest city.
An unofficial channel on the Telegram messaging app, Mash, said gunmen were barricaded in a building in Derbent.
Russia's Investigative Committee said it had launched an investigation over "acts of terror", AFP news agency reported.
In April Russia's FSB security service arrested four people in Dagestan suspected of involvement in the attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall venue the previous month.
More than 140 people were killed in that attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Between 2007 and 2017, a jihadist organisation called the Caucasus Emirate, and later the Islamic Emirate of the Caucasus, staged attacks in Dagestan and the neighbouring Russian Republics of Chechnya, Ingushetia and Kabardino-Balkaria.

--

More insanity in Russia, this time in Dagestan in what would appear to be religiously-motivated attacks.

news.sky.com

Dagestan shootings: Moment gunmen exchange fire with police in Russian region

Witnesses in Makhachkala shared footage of an apparent shootout between gunmen and police. A synagogue and church were targeted in attacks before gunmen clashed with police, according to reports.
news.sky.com news.sky.com

UPDATE:

www.sportspolitika.news

MMA fighter linked to UFC star among militants killed in Dagestan attack

Gadzhimurad Kagirov, an MMA fighter affiliated to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father Abdulmanap, was among the militants killed following a terror attack in Dagestan.
www.sportspolitika.news www.sportspolitika.news

On Sunday, gunmen launched a coordinated attack on churches and synagogues across two cities in Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim republic in Russia’s southern region.

The assailants set fire to a synagogue after shooting and killing the police officers who were guarding it. They also executed a Russian priest and attacked several police posts, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 law enforcement officers. The total number of civilian casualties remains unclear.

In the wake of the attack—the latest since four gunmen killed 145 people at a Moscow concert hall in March—at least five of the gunmen have reportedly been killed. Among them is Gadzhimurad Kagirov, a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter affiliated with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father Abdulmanap.

Kagirov, 28, was a master of sport (honorary title for successful athletes in Russia) in freestyle wrestling who transitioned to professional MMA after being coached by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He accumulated a 2-0 pro record while representing Khabib’s Eagle MMA fight club, a training facility founded by jailed Dagestani oligarch Ziyavudin Magomedov.

Magomedov was known for financially supporting several prominent Dagestani fighters, including Nurmagomedov. The former oligarch paid for the former UFC lightweight champion’s back surgery in 2017 and funded the majority of Nurmagomedov’s expenses during training camps. He also launched a series of combat sports training facilities called Eagles MMA, which became home to some of Russia’s top talent. Khabib Nurmagomedov even served as the entity’s president for several years, while his father served as the head coach.

In March 2018, Magomedov was arrested along with his brother, Magomed, on charges of embezzlement in one of the highest-profile prosecutions of a Russian oligarchs in years. He was found guilty in 2022 of embezzling 11 billion rubles. Magamedov denied the charges against him, claiming that his arrest was the result of political persecution.

This is not the first time that Eagles MMA has been involved in criminal activity. Back in 2018, one of the club’s executives was arrested in absentia for the attempted murder of sambo fighter Shamil Kuramagomedov, a bronze medalist in the 2017 Russian Combat Sambo Championship. The arrest took place after a group of fighters affiliated to Eagles MMA and Magomedov’s Summa Group attacked Kuramagomedov and beat him within an inch of his life.

Nevertheless, Kagirov’s involvement in the terror attack underscores how Islamic extremism is spreading within combat sports spaces in the North. Caucasus, especially in Dagestan and Ingushetia. Back in 2014, Dagestan's deputy Sports Minister Zainal Salautdinov revealed concerns that extremism was infecting the country's gyms and sports halls.

"Dagestani athletes are falling under the influence of extremists in training camps, when they go to pray," he said at the time.

Ironically, Abdulmanap, Kagirov’s former coach, was a leading advocate for using combat sports to combat extremism. He devoted his life to offering Dagestani youth alternatives to fundamentalism, something which I documented in an award-winning longform in 2016.

Abdulmanap’s son Khabib, however, has made some concerning choices in the past. Following his victory against Conor McGregor in 2018, Khabib was pictured in Dubai alongside Sagid Murtazaliev, a Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling who was accused of financing terrorism and is a suspect in several murders. He fled Russia and is currently wanted by the government. The former UFC champion also spoke out against nightclubs and risqué plays in Dagestan, which resulted in some of his followers issuing death threats to the various actors and rappers performing at these events.

Khabib, arguably one of the most popular Muslim athletes in the world who was also recently pictured shaking hands with Donald Trump, has since spoken out about the attack on social media.

“My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims, Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram. “May Allah save us all from such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads.

“Take care of yourself and your loved ones, and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them.Educating souls is more important than educating bodies.”
 
attacks-on-places.jpg
 
Kingz said:
attacks-on-places.jpg
It can't be.

After the Crocus City Hall attack, President Vladimir Putin had insisted that "Russia cannot be the target of terrorist attacks by Islamic fundamentalists” because it “demonstrates a unique example of interfaith harmony and inter-religious and inter-ethnic unity”.

So it must be something else.


Can't be terrorism, impossible.

Must be Ukraine, Ukraine is their only enemy in the perfect paradise that is Putin's Russia.

(lol)
 
"no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks. But according to the AP news agency, a senior politician in the area claims that they are connected to intelligence services in Ukraine and NATO countries."

For fuck sake....
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Surprised more people aren’t taking about this on this forum.

One of the terrorists was a 2-0 MMA fighter from Khabib’s Eagle Gym.

Gadzhimurad Kagirov was his name.

260173683_425790165693593_76295946230967146_n.jpg
Was his name? Was he killed in the attack?
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Surprised more people aren’t talking about this on this forum.

One of the terrorists was a 2-0 MMA fighter from Khabib’s Eagle Gym.

Gadzhimurad Kagirov was his name.

260173683_425790165693593_76295946230967146_n.jpg
I wonder if Khabib will comment on it...
 
lsa said:
"no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks. But according to the AP news agency, a senior politician in the area claims that they are connected to intelligence services in Ukraine and NATO countries."

For fuck sake....
russians blame the CIA for everything. 🤡
 
novayagazeta.eu

Local politician detained after 19 killed in Dagestan terror attacks â Novaya Gazeta Europe

Dagestan is to observe three days of mourning after coordinated terror attacks on Sunday evening killed at least 15 police officers and four more civilians, the head of the North Caucasus republic, Sergey Melikov, announced in a video message on Monday.
novayagazeta.eu novayagazeta.eu

Dagestan is to observe three days of mourning after coordinated terror attacks on Sunday evening killed at least 15 police officers and four more civilians, the head of the North Caucasus republic, Sergey Melikov, announced in a video message on Monday.


Police “eliminated” six of the gunmen who opened fire on a synagogue and an Orthodox church in the city of Derbent and a police post in the republic’s capital Makhachkala, by early Monday morning, Melikov said.


At least 15 police officers were killed by the attackers as they “defended the peace and tranquility of Dagestan with weapons in hand”, adding that four civilians had also been killed in the shooting, Melikov said.


A counter-terrorist operation launched in the republic on Sunday was reportedly wound down on Monday morning once “threats to the life and health of citizens” had been dealt with, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee told state news agency RIA Novosti.


Local politician Magomed Omarov, the head of the Sergokalinsky district between Makhachkala and Derbent, was detained by police on Sunday evening amid reports that two of his sons and one of his nephews had been among the attackers. The Dagestani branch of Russia’s ruling United Russia party later announced that it had suspended Omarov for “actions discrediting” the party.


Vladimir Putin has yet to comment on the attack.


Melikov said that the authorities knew who was “behind the organisation of these terrorist attacks and what goal the organisers were hoping to achieve”. While not elaborating further on who may be responsible, he said that police would continue to pursue participants of “sleeper cells” linked to the attack, which he said had been at least partially organised “from abroad”.

State news agency TASS cited a source from Russia’s security services who said that the attackers were from an “international terrorist organisation” and that an investigation would identify their “handlers and organisers”.


Russian State Duma Deputy for Dagestan Abdulkhakim Gadzhiyev said he had “no doubt” that the attackers were “connected to Ukraine and NATO’s intelligence agencies” and that the attacks were an attempt to “destabilise the situation within our country from the inside” amid Russia’s “successes in the special military operation”.


Dmitry Rogozin, the Russian-installed Governor of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region in eastern Ukraine, contradicted Gadzhiyev, saying that Russia would experience “major problems” if it attributed every terrorist attack to “the schemes of Ukraine and NATO”.

Melikov’s office ordered that flags throughout Dagestan be flown at half-mast from Monday and that all entertainment events and programmes be cancelled to mark three days of mourning, adding that financial support would be offered to the victims’ families.


Reports of the attacks began emerging on Sunday evening, on the Russian Orthodox holiday of Pentecost, with footage circulated on Telegram showing gunmen exchanging fire with police at a traffic post in Makhachkala.


Simultaneously, attackers in Derbent, a city known for its ethnic diversity and which is home to a small but ancient Jewish community, opened fire on the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin and the Kele-Numaz Synagogue, attacking both buildings with assault rifles before setting them on fire. Whent the attack began, priests and worshippers barricaded themselves inside the church and were later escorted from the building by police later on Sunday evening.


Among the civilians killed was an Orthodox priest who had served in Derbent’s Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin for over 40 years, Melikov said, while Telegram news channels reported that one of the attackers killed was a local mixed martial arts fighter named Gadzhimurad Kagirov.

---

They cannot be so predictable with their lies.
 
"Local politician Magomed Omarov, the head of the Sergokalinsky district between Makhachkala and Derbent, was detained by police on Sunday evening amid reports that two of his sons and one of his nephews had been among the attackers."

"Russian State Duma Deputy for Dagestan Abdulkhakim Gadzhiyev said he had “no doubt” that the attackers were “connected to Ukraine and NATO’s intelligence agencies” and that the attacks were an attempt to “destabilise the situation within our country from the inside” amid Russia’s “successes in the special military operation”."

So Magomeds sons and nephew works for NATO?
Interesting....
 
www.sportspolitika.news

MMA fighter linked to UFC star among militants killed in Dagestan attack

Gadzhimurad Kagirov, an MMA fighter affiliated to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father Abdulmanap, was among the militants killed following a terror attack in Dagestan.
www.sportspolitika.news www.sportspolitika.news

---

OP updated.

Khabib has made a statement.
 
