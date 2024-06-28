  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Economy 16 Nobel Prize-winning Economists Who Endorsed Build Back Better Attacking Trump Polices

GoldenWolf87

Oct 23, 2018
12,642
8,768
There are 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists say Trump policies will fuel inflation.
I couldn't help it notice but i did my research.

The so called 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists in Reuters article where they begin to defend Biden polices and the Build Back Better in which they say that Trump policies will fuel inflation.
Are the same 15 out of the 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists which they had previously Endorsed Build Back Better writing in a endorsing letter to Joe Biden admin in their support for the "Build Back Better agenda"


This is nothing more then desperation at this point.
Joe Biden did say at the debate there was no inflation until he came in and lockdown happens of course.


Yet for the for past four years the Biden admin and his domestic polices have done nothing to slow inflation numbers making it worse.
The renting costs and food prices speak for itself and somehow these 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists the soaring renting costs.

The timing of this is ironic.
The Nobel Laureates Strike Out
16 Nobel Prize-winning economists say Trump policies will fuel inflation

The economists say Trump's economic plans would reignite inflation, in part because of his pledge to impose stiffer tariffs on Chinese imports, which they say will hike prices on many goods bought by U.S. consumers.
"While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we all agree that Joe Biden's economic agenda is vastly superior to Donald Trump," the economists state in their letter.
"Many Americans are concerned about inflation, which has come down remarkably fast. There is rightly a worry that Donald Trump will reignite this inflation, with his fiscally irresponsible budgets," the letter states.
The 16 Noble Economists are still worshiping the green agenda..
This Green Agenda which hasnt being going very well in Germany..
Donald Trump’s. In his first four years as President, Joe Biden signed into law major investments in the U.S. economy, including in infrastructure, domestic manufacturing, and climate. Together, these investments are likely to increase productivity and economic growth while lowering long-term inflationary pressures and facilitating the clean energy transition.
If they were right, one economist would have been enough.
 
The hubris is incredible that these people and "muh 51 intelligence agents" can imagine that they're convincing people to ignore reality rather than further trashing their already piss poor reputations.
 
