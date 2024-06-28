GoldenWolf87
There are 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists say Trump policies will fuel inflation.
I couldn't help it notice but i did my research.
The so called 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists in Reuters article where they begin to defend Biden polices and the Build Back Better in which they say that Trump policies will fuel inflation.
Are the same 15 out of the 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists which they had previously Endorsed Build Back Better writing in a endorsing letter to Joe Biden admin in their support for the "Build Back Better agenda"
This is nothing more then desperation at this point.
Joe Biden did say at the debate there was no inflation until he came in and lockdown happens of course.
Yet for the for past four years the Biden admin and his domestic polices have done nothing to slow inflation numbers making it worse.
The renting costs and food prices speak for itself and somehow these 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists the soaring renting costs.
The timing of this is ironic.
The Nobel Laureates Strike Out
16 Nobel Prize-winning economists say Trump policies will fuel inflation
The 16 Noble Economists are still worshiping the green agenda..
This Green Agenda which hasnt being going very well in Germany..
The economists say Trump's economic plans would reignite inflation, in part because of his pledge to impose stiffer tariffs on Chinese imports, which they say will hike prices on many goods bought by U.S. consumers.
"While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we all agree that Joe Biden's economic agenda is vastly superior to Donald Trump," the economists state in their letter.
"Many Americans are concerned about inflation, which has come down remarkably fast. There is rightly a worry that Donald Trump will reignite this inflation, with his fiscally irresponsible budgets," the letter states.
Donald Trump’s. In his first four years as President, Joe Biden signed into law major investments in the U.S. economy, including in infrastructure, domestic manufacturing, and climate. Together, these investments are likely to increase productivity and economic growth while lowering long-term inflationary pressures and facilitating the clean energy transition.