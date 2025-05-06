krelianx
Essentially, following what Sachs, Varoufakis, Kalemli-Özcanand Mark Sandi have already said, we have now Stiglitz, Nobel laureate in economics, detail what everyone with a morsel of a braincell already knows: the tariffs are theoretically unsound, as is the populist pipedream of bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. in the 21st Century to reclaim the glories of the Fordist and post-War era.
The idea that trade deficits are a market of being 'ripped off' by other markets is based on an arbitrary assumption than one ought to always have a trade balance or surplus, which does not make sense in a service-based economy, nor in a global trade scene were countries have wildly different needs and productive sectors. Nor is the idea of magically transferring highly diversified manufacture supply-chains to the U.S. practicable in any reasonable timeframe, let alone solvent costs-wise. Varoufakis has explained previously how this is rooted in a pretty retrograde nationalist rhetorical ploy that, of course, caters to the disenfranchised white working class that was his predominant demographic target. Sachs thinks this will have the effect of isolating America in a futile attempt to bully the global trade market, shifting markets to cut deals with competing economies like China.
The Economist recently had a short bit explaining part of this flawed approach, showing that Trump’s tariffs are based on a flawed understanding of trade. He uses trade deficits to justify imposing "reciprocal tariffs" on countries, aiming to balance trade. But trade deficits don’t reflect trade barriers—some protectionist countries like Brazil end up with lower tariffs under his scheme, while allies like the EU are penalized more harshly. His approach assumes every country should buy as much from the U.S. as the U.S. buys from them, which is economically illogical—especially when trade involves unique goods like diamonds from Botswana. The tariffs raise prices on imported goods, fuel inflation, reduce economic efficiency, and ultimately lower Americans’ real incomes and consumer choices.
Instead of helping, the tariffs harm both Americans and global partners, undermining the U.S. economy in the long run.
Here is a transcript of the most relevant bit from this short clip from an interview with Stiglitz:
"What is also clear is that Trump has no economic theory behind what he's doing—and I think that's what's most disturbing, both to me as an economist and to those on the other side of trade negotiations. I've spoken to some of these people, and they say, “We don’t know how to negotiate because the other side isn't acting like a normal negotiator.” Normally, the other side knows what they want. There's a theory about how trade works. But that's not the case here. It's a completely different world.
Let me give you an example. Trump believes that trade deficits—particularly trade deficits in goods—are inherently a sign that someone is treating the U.S. unfairly. That view is based on a kind of assumption that we're better than every other country, so others should be buying more from us than we buy from them.But we’re in the 21st century, not the 1950s. Services now make up the major part of our economy. Goods production—manufacturing—is only 9 to 10 percent. What really matters are service sectors like tourism, education, and health.
So what is he doing to those sectors? Look at what’s happened in recent weeks. His administration has devastated our education system. The way immigration officials have treated people coming into the country with valid passports and visas has discouraged tourism. In doing so, he is actively harming two of America’s most important export industries: tourism and education.
I've spoken with firms considering bringing manufacturing back to the United States. They say we don't have the logistics or the supply chains necessary for complex manufacturing. Modern manufacturing is largely robotic, so even if it did return, it wouldn't generate many jobs.
The reality is that Trump's vision of taking us back to the 1950s is never going to happen. And in the meantime, real damage is being done."
