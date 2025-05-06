"What is also clear is that Trump has no economic theory behind what he's doing—and I think that's what's most disturbing, both to me as an economist and to those on the other side of trade negotiations. I've spoken to some of these people, and they say, “We don’t know how to negotiate because the other side isn't acting like a normal negotiator.” Normally, the other side knows what they want. There's a theory about how trade works. But that's not the case here. It's a completely different world.



Let me give you an example. Trump believes that trade deficits—particularly trade deficits in goods—are inherently a sign that someone is treating the U.S. unfairly. That view is based on a kind of assumption that we're better than every other country, so others should be buying more from us than we buy from them.But we’re in the 21st century, not the 1950s. Services now make up the major part of our economy. Goods production—manufacturing—is only 9 to 10 percent. What really matters are service sectors like tourism, education, and health.



So what is he doing to those sectors? Look at what’s happened in recent weeks. His administration has devastated our education system. The way immigration officials have treated people coming into the country with valid passports and visas has discouraged tourism. In doing so, he is actively harming two of America’s most important export industries: tourism and education.





I've spoken with firms considering bringing manufacturing back to the United States. They say we don't have the logistics or the supply chains necessary for complex manufacturing. Modern manufacturing is largely robotic, so even if it did return, it wouldn't generate many jobs.



The reality is that Trump's vision of taking us back to the 1950s is never going to happen. And in the meantime, real damage is being done."