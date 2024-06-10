Shawn Seesahai: Boys, 12, found guilty of Wolverhampton murder The boys are thought to be the youngest murderers convicted since James Bulger's killers' trial.

On 13 November, Mr Seesahai travelled to Wolverhampton with friends, while the two defendants were together on the same afternoon, meeting two girls about the same age.The court heard one of the boys regularly carried a machete, and had been passing it between him and his co-accused that day.Mr Seesahai and a friend went to the playing fields and sat on a bench before walking around the park and later returning to the bench where they encountered the boys and a girl.The pair “came together” with the defendants, the court heard, with one boy "deliberately shoulder-brushing" Mr Seesahai.When he questioned what they were doing, one pulled a machete from his trousers and Mr Seesahai shouted “run” to his friend.His friend fled and as he looked back he saw Mr Seesahai on the floor, surrounded by the boys, the court heard.Mr Seesahai was struck with the machete to his back, legs and skull and also beaten.He was hit so hard on the skull with the weapon that a "piece of bone had actually come away”, jurors were told."He had slash wounds on his leg, and most significantly he had an injury from the machete that went through his body all the way from his back, through his ribs and into his heart,” Ms Heeley told the court.'We were in shock'A witness told police she saw one boy using the machete on Mr Seesahai's legs and the other punching and stamping on his head.Although CPR was administered to him, he died at the scene at about 21:00 GMT.The court heard the boys had screenshots of knives like the one used on their phones and had searched online for news articles about the attack.One boy had also searched online for "how many criminal records can you have to leave the country” a day after the murder on 14 November.One had posed in a mask with the murder weapon for a picture hours before the killing, and was found to have 11 areas of bloodstaining on his clothing.He was also seen with blood on his hands after the murder, while his friend had a small area of bloodstaining on his right trainer.---Horrific.Have to assume the parents are dirt. Even if they aren't, they must pay a heavy price for this.