Jon! said: Blundell's: Pupil who carried out Devon school hammer attack named Thomas Wei Huang, 17, was detained for life over the attack at Blundell's School in Devon.

A schoolboy who attacked two students and a teacher with a hammer at a boarding school in Devon has been named after a judge lifted an order preventing his identification.

Thomas Wei Huang, 17, from Malaysia, was

He attacked two roommates, aged 15 and 16 at the time, as they slept during the early hours of 9 June 2023, leaving them with severe injuries.

The teenager, who claimed he was sleepwalking during the attack, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court in October after being found guilty of three counts of attempted murder.



The court heard Huang had an "unhealthy interest in violence and violent films"

He also attacked housemaster Henry Roffe-Silvester, who suffered six wounds to his head.

Huang can be identified after a High Court judge lifted an order preventing publication of his name.

A jury heard Huang, who was aged 16 at the time of the attack, used weapons he had collected to prepare for a zombie apocalypse.

Sentencing, Judge Mrs Justice Cutts said: "You knew the difference between right and wrong and you intended to kill those boys."



The teenager, who admitted assaulting the two boys and the housemaster, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder by

The court also heard he had an "unhealthy interest in violence and violent films", and was struggling with a "cocktail of extreme stress" due to exam and personal life issues.

But the jury rejected the sleepwalking argument.

The two pupils were asleep in cabin-style beds in one of the co-educational school's boarding houses when Huang climbed up and attacked them shortly before 01:00.

Mr Roffe-Silvester, who was asleep in his own quarters, was woken by noises coming from the boarding house and went to investigate.

Severe injuries​ When he entered the bedroom where the attack had happened, he saw a silhouetted figure standing in the room, who then turned towards him and repeatedly struck him over the head with a hammer.

The two boys were discovered in their beds a few minutes later and had suffered skull fractures and injuries to their ribs, spleen, a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

The court heard both were living with the "long-term consequences" of the attack but have no memory of it. One boy suffered permanent brain damage, the court heard.

Mr Roffe-Silvester, who received six blows to his head, made a full recovery.



---



"Detained for life to serve a minimum of 12 years" is a joke.



Guy tried to kill 3 people after hoarding weapons for a "Zombie apocalypse", and then tried to pretend he was sleepwalking.



Yeah I tend to think in a case like this there's not much chance of rehabilitation and if he gets released it seems likely he'll reoffend.