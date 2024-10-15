BoxerMaurits
I want to be a fly on the wall during that upcoming meeting, lol:
That is the wildest shit you'll ever see lol>Khalil has a spirited fight with Poatan
>Somehow, Johnny Walker moves up a ranking
It's a slippery slope. Letting Dana get his hands on the rankings is a dangerous move lol.Well I think this is definitely one of those very rare moments that most on here will agree with Dana and think that he is doing the right thing for once fixing this bullshit.
“Two wrongs don’t make a right.”If they didn't move up Money Moicano for WINNING IN DOMINANT FASHION, why would they move up Khalil for getting slayed by Poatan lmao
I know, I'm just saying, there is no rhyme or reason with rankings. No consistency at all, no steady system or criteria.“Two wrongs don’t make a right.”
-Money Moiciano (probably)
Rankings don't matter as evidenced by the #8 guy getting a title shot.
That’s literally all it is. The issue will be pressed on him again if Ankalaev wins.Having a good performance in a loss shouldn’t move you up the rankings, that’s MMA Math at its finest.
Rankings don’t mean all that much anyways - he got the title fight ranked #8 with no top wins so why does Dana think it’s so important anyways?
Probably wants to look smart for booking an undeserving challenger over Ank lol.
Great post man.I actually disagree with you.
We can have active rankings that factor in competitiveness in defeat. We don't have it, but we can have it.
Is there anybody in the world that thinks Volkan Oezdemir does better against Alex Pereira than Khalil just did? Yeah, I don't think so. Rank Khalil over Volkan, then let the UFC book that fight and we see if Khalil actually deserves his ranking or not.
I am perfectly in favour of bumping a guy up after a 'good' loss, as much as that's an oxymoron. This is just fighting, we're ranking them based on where we think they are. Too much rigidity about straight W's and L's leaves us in a really crappy situation where guys can eternally sit on a ranking by either hand-selecting fights or not fighting at all.
Aren't you bored of that? Dominick Cruz in the rankings, come on, dude! There are guys that have lost fights that are more relevant and likely to win a top 15 fight than Dom is.