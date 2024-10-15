Media “These morons kept Khalil (Rountree) at Ranking #8” ~ Dana White

Should Rountree be ranked higher?

  • Total voters
    20
I know the ranking system is bad but Dana should stay far away from fiddling with the rankings. That would only make things worse obviously.

Best thing he can do is talk to the matchmakers and reward Rountree with a top ranked fight. Book the Hill fight again.
 
Well I think this is definitely one of those very rare moments that most on here will agree with Dana and think that he is doing the right thing for once fixing this bullshit.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Well I think this is definitely one of those very rare moments that most on here will agree with Dana and think that he is doing the right thing for once fixing this bullshit.
Click to expand...
It's a slippery slope. Letting Dana get his hands on the rankings is a dangerous move lol.
 
If they didn't move up Money Moicano for WINNING IN DOMINANT FASHION, why would they move up Khalil for getting slayed by Poatan lmao
 
Travis Alexander said:
“Two wrongs don’t make a right.”
-Money Moiciano (probably)
Click to expand...
I know, I'm just saying, there is no rhyme or reason with rankings. No consistency at all, no steady system or criteria.

However, I don't think Khalil should move up after getting finished by Poatan lol since when is losing by finish rewarded with a ranking improvement? I know LHW is a wasteland when it comes to talent, but this is going too far in my opinion.
 
Rankings should be based on a power ranking, meaning who’s more likely to win in a fight and not based on accomplishment. For example, Dominick Cruz is ranked ahead of Payton Talbot. But who wins that fight now?
 
Having a good performance in a loss shouldn’t move you up the rankings, that’s MMA Math at its finest.

Rankings don’t mean all that much anyways - he got the title fight ranked #8 with no top wins so why does Dana think it’s so important anyways?

Probably wants to look smart for booking an undeserving challenger over Ank lol.
 
I can name eight fighters at 205 that should be higher than Rountree:
Alex
Jiri
Hill
Jan
Ankalaev
Rakic
Volkan
Ulberg

There you go.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Having a good performance in a loss shouldn’t move you up the rankings, that’s MMA Math at its finest.

Rankings don’t mean all that much anyways - he got the title fight ranked #8 with no top wins so why does Dana think it’s so important anyways?

Probably wants to look smart for booking an undeserving challenger over Ank lol.
Click to expand...
That’s literally all it is. The issue will be pressed on him again if Ankalaev wins.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Having a good performance in a loss shouldn’t move you up the rankings, that’s MMA Math at its finest.

Rankings don’t mean all that much anyways - he got the title fight ranked #8 with no top wins so why does Dana think it’s so important anyways?

Probably wants to look smart for booking an undeserving challenger over Ank lol.
Click to expand...

I actually disagree with you.

We can have active rankings that factor in competitiveness in defeat. We don't have it, but we can have it.

Is there anybody in the world that thinks Volkan Oezdemir does better against Alex Pereira than Khalil just did? Yeah, I don't think so. Rank Khalil over Volkan, then let the UFC book that fight and we see if Khalil actually deserves his ranking or not.

I am perfectly in favour of bumping a guy up after a 'good' loss, as much as that's an oxymoron. This is just fighting, we're ranking them based on where we think they are. Too much rigidity about straight W's and L's leaves us in a really crappy situation where guys can eternally sit on a ranking by either hand-selecting fights or not fighting at all.

Aren't you bored of that? Dominick Cruz in the rankings, come on, dude! There are guys that have lost fights that are more relevant and likely to win a top 15 fight than Dom is.
 
Jon! said:
I actually disagree with you.

We can have active rankings that factor in competitiveness in defeat. We don't have it, but we can have it.

Is there anybody in the world that thinks Volkan Oezdemir does better against Alex Pereira than Khalil just did? Yeah, I don't think so. Rank Khalil over Volkan, then let the UFC book that fight and we see if Khalil actually deserves his ranking or not.

I am perfectly in favour of bumping a guy up after a 'good' loss, as much as that's an oxymoron. This is just fighting, we're ranking them based on where we think they are. Too much rigidity about straight W's and L's leaves us in a really crappy situation where guys can eternally sit on a ranking by either hand-selecting fights or not fighting at all.

Aren't you bored of that? Dominick Cruz in the rankings, come on, dude! There are guys that have lost fights that are more relevant and likely to win a top 15 fight than Dom is.
Click to expand...
Great post man.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
  • Poll
News Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Official for UFC 303 - June 29th, 2024
6 7 8
Replies
155
Views
8K
Alanf7
Alanf7
GiganticMeat
The lack of a D in Khalil Rountree's name
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
3K
93confirmed
93confirmed
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr: Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 10/5 at 10pm ET
200 201 202
Replies
4K
Views
52K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
GreenGorilla
Did none of you guys know about Rountree before this fight?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
DiazSlap
DiazSlap
M
Conor declares he will not be watching Poatans next fight
2
Replies
26
Views
838
PFLTAKEOVER
PFLTAKEOVER

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,707
Messages
56,341,042
Members
175,174
Latest member
crarnsin

Share this page

Back
Top