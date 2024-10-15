I actually disagree with you.



We can have active rankings that factor in competitiveness in defeat. We don't have it, but we can have it.



Is there anybody in the world that thinks Volkan Oezdemir does better against Alex Pereira than Khalil just did? Yeah, I don't think so. Rank Khalil over Volkan, then let the UFC book that fight and we see if Khalil actually deserves his ranking or not.



I am perfectly in favour of bumping a guy up after a 'good' loss, as much as that's an oxymoron. This is just fighting, we're ranking them based on where we think they are. Too much rigidity about straight W's and L's leaves us in a really crappy situation where guys can eternally sit on a ranking by either hand-selecting fights or not fighting at all.



Aren't you bored of that? Dominick Cruz in the rankings, come on, dude! There are guys that have lost fights that are more relevant and likely to win a top 15 fight than Dom is.