Banger striker fight. Complained about due to ranking disparity, but I think it will be looked back on fondly once Poatan retires in the (hopefully far) future.
Poatan in the 4th here enters a terrifying flow state that no living man wants to be on the other end of.
Khalil showed some ungodly toughness and proved he's elite level and a threat standing to anyone.
Loved the finishing sequence as well. Poatan is the most fun striker we've had this generation.
Chama!
