  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rewatch Alex "Poatan" Pereira vs Khalil "Warhorse" Rountree Jr.

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
Messages
10,592
Reaction score
21,366
Banger striker fight. Complained about due to ranking disparity, but I think it will be looked back on fondly once Poatan retires in the (hopefully far) future.
Poatan in the 4th here enters a terrifying flow state that no living man wants to be on the other end of.
Khalil showed some ungodly toughness and proved he's elite level and a threat standing to anyone.
Loved the finishing sequence as well. Poatan is the most fun striker we've had this generation.

Chama!
<bullseye>
 
Last edited:
Styles make fights and it's MMA anything can happen. I don't see rountree ever getting a title shot again but his style is made to give Alex problems and it was a fun as hell fight which rountree deserves praise for. Hope the man got fat paid for that fight.
 
BigTruck said:
Styles make fights and it's MMA anything can happen. I don't see rountree ever getting a title shot again but his style is made to give Alex problems and it was a fun as hell fight which rountree deserves praise for. Hope the man got fat paid for that fight.
Click to expand...
He's 34, so he still has time to get one if Alex goes up to HW. Wouldn't mind seeing him starch Hill, him and Jiri would also be fun. He definitely made the most out of this shot and certainly earned quite a few fans! Hoping to see him bang again soon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 307: 10.5 11:59pm ET Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 307: 10.5 11:59pm ET Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Jr. *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
194
helax
helax
tryfi
UFC Fights to make after UFC 307 - Pereira vs Rountree Jr.
Replies
0
Views
269
tryfi
tryfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,040
Messages
56,939,743
Members
175,468
Latest member
zmchn_mchn

Share this page

Back
Top