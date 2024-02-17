Media “There’s a reason they didn’t give me Ilia Topuria” ~ Max Holloway

Who would win a potential fight?

Maybe we'll have another answer this time tomorrow but I'm still siding with Max, he seems impossible to finish at 145 lbs and Ilia hasn't shown enough (despite an impressive performance vs Emmett) to side with him to beat Max over 5 rounds.
 
I think styles make fights and max might even be tougher for Ilya just because he has that Homer Simpson head durability - and that long reach similar to the style that dropped Ilya at LW a few fights ago …

Max has never been knocked down yet alone knocked out …

With Volk he can convince himself (and many others) that he can score a knockout - that it’s at least possible
 
13Seconds said:
I think it's reasonable. They shouldn't have given him Arnold neither. Max cleaning up the division while having 3 championship L's to Volk is a complicated situation
i think the problem is his pay check is too big to not put him in top fights and if they don't have him fight up and comers the only other guys they could put him against are even lower ranked fighters he'd absolutely destroy.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Yeah with Volk he got tko'd early in his career (at 170). Wobbled or dropped by Mendes, can't remember which, dropped by Max, hurt several times by Islam in the first fight and ko'd in the 2nd.. Is there any I'm missing? Now this is normal, that's what happens if your chin isn't made of titanium.

With Max all we have to go off of is "woah that was a big punch he just took, he might be hurt". He's never even been wobbly.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i think the problem is his pay check is too big to not put him in top fights and if they don't have him fight up and comers the only other guys they could put him against are even lower ranked fighters he'd absolutely destroy.
Crazy to think without Volk Max would be on an insane streak at 145 and in the overall GOAT discussion, not just 145 GOAT discussion.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Ilia ATE that shit though, god damn (swipe):

 
Probably because Max is 5-4 in his last 9 and wasn’t sniffing a title shot… Maybe Max shouldn’t get skunked in his last 3 title shots and he might have gotten Topuria.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Max doesn't have a long reach though, Volk has a longer reach than Max.

Still Max would school Topuria, he is very hittable and Max is relentless and never stops coming, he would drown him by the fourth and put him away.
 
I'd favor Max to beat Volk in a fourth fight purely because Max is somehow the younger of the 2 despite being the previous reigning champion.

I think Volk peaked late age-wise in MMA and not he's exiting his peak.
 
Max is a bad bad matchup for Matador. The only advantage matador has is puching power but if you look at Max's resume it's pretty insane he was able outstrike atg striker like Aldo twice we can add prime Pettis also to this list. Max would be big fav in my eyes over Matador if this fight ever happens
 
For now i'd definitely still pick Max, although I believe hes on the verge of decline and the Gaethje fight will rapidly accelerate the process.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Max actually has a very short reach. He just has a long torso
 
