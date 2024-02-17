BoxerMaurits
I think it's reasonable. They shouldn't have given him Arnold neither. Max cleaning up the division while having 3 championship L's to Volk is a complicated situation
Yeah with Volk he got tko'd early in his career (at 170). Wobbled or dropped by Mendes, can't remember which, dropped by Max, hurt several times by Islam in the first fight and ko'd in the 2nd.. Is there any I'm missing? Now this is normal, that's what happens if your chin isn't made of titanium.I think styles make fights and max might even be tougher for Ilya just because he has that Homer Simpson head durability - and that long reach similar to the style that dropped Ilya at LW a few fights ago …
Crazy to think without Volk Max would be on an insane streak at 145 and in the overall GOAT discussion, not just 145 GOAT discussion.i think the problem is his pay check is too big to not put him in top fights and if they don't have him fight up and comers the only other guys they could put him against are even lower ranked fighters he'd absolutely destroy.
