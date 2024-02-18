The Legendary Scarface
Max is a tougher matchup for Ilia than Volk imo.
Max is a boxing based fighter himself, with a huge reach advantage and a great chin as well.
Max could give Topuria tons of problems. And I wouldn't give Ilia much of a shot to win a decision, he'd have to finish Max.
I'd favor Holloway heavily. Am I wrong?
