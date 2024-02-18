Max is a tougher matchup for Ilia

Max is a tougher matchup for Ilia than Volk imo.
Max is a boxing based fighter himself, with a huge reach advantage and a great chin as well.

Max could give Topuria tons of problems. And I wouldn't give Ilia much of a shot to win a decision, he'd have to finish Max.

I'd favor Holloway heavily. Am I wrong?
 
Be interesting to see how ilila would cope in the championship rounds with max if he doesn’t finish him early. Think max could really wear him down

But Gathje cracks max chin so we’ll never find out
 
Definitely favor Max. I picked Volk, gotta keep it real, but he looked old tonight. I didn't want to accept, but age and the recent KO got to him. There is nothing special about Ilias boxing. He's above average for MMA. Max takes him to school. Ilia doesn't have the leg kicks of Volk to stop Max's footwork.
 
i 10000% agree, said it before this fight even started.. styles make fights... Halloways length, gas tank and cinderblock chin gives him the advantage in my eyes...
 
Or use Gaethje to catapult to a FW title shot.
He can beat Gaethje if he avoids the KO. It's the legs that'll limit his mobility that'll set up Justins offense so he has to address that and then he gets an easy W.
That being said, he'll probably lose.
 
Sad sight, might never get to see this fight. Think Justin going to hurt Max real bad man, that's really stupid fight for Max to take, but took it under never getting shot with Alex as champ. Ilia vs. Max is a great fight for Ma. That's great style for either, truly another 50/50, but I see Ilia having that belt for a long run. Would only give Max a legit chance against him.
 
Volk outboxed Max 3 times, literally lit him up. I think Toporia does the same to max but I’d like to see if he can KO him
 
Max fought his last two fights more timidly in comparison to his title reign where he would take 1 to land 1 and has been getting hit flush more often.

If Gaethje doesn't finish him then I'd give him a good chance against Ilia.
 
No he is not! You people still not get it? At least fucking google! Ilia is wrestler first not boxer he can ragdoll and sub max anytime any place or he can ko him if he wants. stop just stop
 
Gaethje leg kicks when he uses them are F^&*ing BRUTAL......
 
can't wait for max to win this fight and for dana white and joe rogan to call him the consensus GOAT FW again lol
 
Dude... do you realize how ridiculous you sound.. Max has fought everyone and has never even been staggered.. you are wrong actually .. He started in jits at the age of 4.. started wrestling after that..
 
I actually believe Topuria wont be a long time champion but he was the one to take Volk out, that part is done, we'll see how it goes, i dont see him fighting Holloway soon anyway.
 
Perhaps but I feel Topuria may have too much power for Max, the big issue Aldo had vs Max was really lacking massive power in his hands, his preferred game was to pick away with jabs from range.
 
Seriously, they should pull Max from the Gaethje fight and have Chandler vs Gaethje 2 for the BMF title at 300 along with Max vs Ilia 145 belt as the Co-main
 
Dude ilia is my childhood friend and please shut up :D ilia started greco roman wrestling first then jitsu at 15 years old ilia is high level grappler/wrestler who can box if he need he will wrestlefuck anyone in division
 
Agree Max's chin and reach/length probably keeps Topuria from the getting finish.
 
