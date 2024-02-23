Wreckless
The timing of Ilia being champ sucks for Holloway. Him Vs. Topuria in Spain would've been the fight to make.
Got a bad feeling about this Gaethje fight. Holloway better be sharp or Justin will turn him into walking CTE and change his career like he did with Ferguson.
We haven't seen Max slow down yet. But i feel like he's at this point in his career where we could see it happen really soon. Guy's been around for a long time and has been in some wars.