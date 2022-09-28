Media “Khamzat’s wrestling is nowhere near Bo Nickal”- Henry Cejudo

Who is the better MMA-wrestler?

Triple C says Bo Nickal can easily take Chimaev down.
He also thinks if Bo Nickal fights Israel Adesanya today, he beats him.

Though, Cejudo advices Bo Nickal to take his time and not rush for a titleshot, as Henry feels he found himself in a title-fight too early in his career.

Imo Bo Nickal should build himself up and gain MMA-experience first before fighting all those big names, so wise words from Triple C.
But can he easily take Khamzat down in MMA and beat Izzy as of today? I don’t know

Thoughts?

 
We have literally no way of knowing as 1. They have vastly different MMA experience levels 2. International Wrestling vs Collegiate Wrestling vs MMA Wrestling and 3. They have never fought or wrestled each other
 
And Cejudo also has a clear bias.
 
I have no idea. Both guys are elite.

and I agree on staying the obvious he probably shouldn’t fight elite guys in his 3rd fight
 
It's all speculative at this point. Khamzat pretty much did the same thing as Bo in his first few fights, but to guys that were already in the UFC. Then he fought Gilbert, and he won but didn't dominate like before. I would imagine Bo can do the same, until he gets to the top 5 guys and then he'll slow down, just like Khamzat.
 
The main thing is. In mma it’s better to be a master of one. And branching off than a jack of all trades.
 
Cejudo won't do anything that isn't self promotion.
This is a poorly hidden attempt for him to try to flex his wrestling creds lol.
Complains about fighting for the title too early despite being 10-0 lol

Dude is easily the most overrated champ of all time and lives off a bunch of decisions. Also missed weight multiple times.
 
