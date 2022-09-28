Triple C says Bo Nickal can easily take Chimaev down.

He also thinks if Bo Nickal fights Israel Adesanya today, he beats him.



Though, Cejudo advices Bo Nickal to take his time and not rush for a titleshot, as Henry feels he found himself in a title-fight too early in his career.



Imo Bo Nickal should build himself up and gain MMA-experience first before fighting all those big names, so wise words from Triple C.

But can he easily take Khamzat down in MMA and beat Izzy as of today? I don’t know



Thoughts?



