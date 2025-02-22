  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Hope Cejudo gets knocked out

Steve Fox

Steve Fox

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 27, 2019
Messages
5,982
Reaction score
8,316
Henry Cejudo is the epitome of a loudmouthed, self-absorbed, cringe-inducing persona that makes you wonder how someone can be so painfully arrogant without self-awareness kicking in at some point. The guy struts around like he's the second coming of combat sports, as if being a former champ automatically grants him the right to spew endless, self-aggrandizing nonsense.

His obsession with calling himself "Triple C" like it's some kind of divine title is beyond grating, nobody cares, Henry. You won, you were great, but the constant chest-thumping and delusions of grandeur make it impossible to take you seriously. The way he disrespects fighters, acting like they should bow down to him, is laughable. News flash: talking down to other fighters and pretending you’re the GOAT doesn’t make it true.

The guy retires, acts like he’s above the game, and then suddenly reappears thinking he can just walk in and dominate again. Spoiler alert: that didn’t happen. His inflated ego couldn’t cash the checks he was writing, and it is glorious to watch him get humbled.

Cejudo needs to be put to sleep, literally. Someone needs to land a clean shot and shut him up for good. Not just beat him, but put him out cold so we don’t have to hear another second of his insufferable, try-hard trash talk. He thinks he's the smartest guy in the room when in reality, he’s just the loudest. His constant need for attention, his forced "King of Cringe" persona, it’s exhausting.

The worst part? He actually was an insanely talented fighter, but his manlet bravado overshadows it. If he just let his skills do the talking instead of his oversized ego, maybe people would actually respect him. Instead, he’ll just keep running his mouth until the day someone finally delivers the knockout that I have been waiting for.

Hope that day is today.
 
It’d be kinda cool if Cejudo pulls an upset but I would be happy to see Song win too he’s talented as hell and still has a solid future.
 
It's better for the division if he loses, but yeah Song would be new blood in the rankings.
 
