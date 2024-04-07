Social “Hostile Architecture”

It’s certainly been around for a long time, but only recently becoming a social issue. As with other social issues, it comes with its share of controversy.

Here is the Wiki definition:
en.m.wikipedia.org

Hostile architecture - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

It comes in many different forms.
Barriers on public benches that appear to be elbow rests but are designed to prevent undesirables from lying down
Sloped or curved benches that make sleeping and lying down impossible or uncomfortable
Sewer grates with uneven or spiked surfaces that prevent people seeking warmth from sitting or lying down on top of them
The placement of plants
Spikes or metal detractors on windowsills or alcoves that prevent people from sitting or resting
Areas underneath bridges that have been altered with spikes, gravel, or other uncomfortable surfaces to prevent people from congregating or seeking shelter

The uproar isn’t only reserved over public space. Many people are also disturbed by hostile architecture in private spaces that is designed to keep undesirables out.

Since I first encountered the term and read about it, I have noticed it everywhere I go.

Further reading:
kjzz.org

This urban planner says hostile architecture makes public spaces inequitable

Since the 1970s, cities have been employing something called hostile architecture to try to keep certain people from being in certain places — think handles on bus benches to prevent people from laying down on them.Some states are now starting to rethink this, but Jonathan Pacheco Bell says it's...
kjzz.org kjzz.org

www.bloomberg.com

Looking for a Place to Sit Down in the City

As downtowns struggle to recover from the pandemic, author William Whyte's insights about what attracts people to small urban places are more important than ever.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

georgiastatesignal.com

Hostile Architecture: The Design of a Heartless Society - The Signal

Hostile architecture has become the face of 21st century city designs because it serves heartless city counsels well and puts a bandage on a problem that they aren't willing to solve. Every person living in [...]
georgiastatesignal.com georgiastatesignal.com
 
If it were up to certain people, instead of park benches, we should be putting comfy beds with lots of pillows all over the place. Hell, why not a type of room service to bring the homeless breakfast in bed so they don’t have to get up and go to the soup kitchen.
 
