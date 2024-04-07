This urban planner says hostile architecture makes public spaces inequitable Since the 1970s, cities have been employing something called hostile architecture to try to keep certain people from being in certain places — think handles on bus benches to prevent people from laying down on them.Some states are now starting to rethink this, but Jonathan Pacheco Bell says it’s...

Looking for a Place to Sit Down in the City As downtowns struggle to recover from the pandemic, author William Whyte’s insights about what attracts people to small urban places are more important than ever.

Hostile Architecture: The Design of a Heartless Society - The Signal Hostile architecture has become the face of 21st century city designs because it serves heartless city counsels well and puts a bandage on a problem that they aren’t willing to solve. Every person living in [...]

It’s certainly been around for a long time, but only recently becoming a social issue. As with other social issues, it comes with its share of controversy.Here is the Wiki definition:It comes in many different forms.Barriers on public benches that appear to be elbow rests but are designed to prevent undesirables from lying downSloped or curved benches that make sleeping and lying down impossible or uncomfortableSewer grates with uneven or spiked surfaces that prevent people seeking warmth from sitting or lying down on top of themThe placement of plantsSpikes or metal detractors on windowsills or alcoves that prevent people from sitting or restingAreas underneath bridges that have been altered with spikes, gravel, or other uncomfortable surfaces to prevent people from congregating or seeking shelterThe uproar isn’t only reserved over public space. Many people are also disturbed by hostile architecture in private spaces that is designed to keep undesirables out.Since I first encountered the term and read about it, I have noticed it everywhere I go.Further reading: