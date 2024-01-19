Residents of the Solino neighbourhood displaced from their homes due to clashes between armed gangs. Photograph: Odelyn Joseph/AP

Gang members have targeted a strategic neighbourhood in Haiti’s capital, in a four-day attack which has left residents trapped in their homes by flaming barricades and automatic gunfire.





“And the population in [other] areas have blocked the streets in solidarity with Solino.”

“There is no public transportation, and tyres are burning everywhere. We don’t know what we’re going to do.”



Haiti is awaiting the deployment of a foreign armed force led by Kenya to help quell gang violence that was approved by the UN security council in October.



A judge in Kenya is expected to issue a ruling on 26 January



With Associated Press and Reuters



