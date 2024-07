Dana White announced that Arlovski is done in the UFC. He got no video package, no celebration. He started his UFC career 24 years ago. Has the most matches ever in a single division at 42. Won 3 ufc title fights and doesn’t even get a retirement fight or a celebration.



I think he was at least owed a real retirement fight after giving over 25 years to this sport; much of that to the ufc. His loss last night was a split decision.



Oh. And Page Ham Antz got a million dollars of marketing for slap pride league.



Scumbag Bald man.





Pathetic.