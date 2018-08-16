Zookeeper Gabe, what the hell is this?

Mysterious giant 'hairy sea monster' leaves locals baffled as it washes up on a beach on the Pacific coast of Russia
By Will Stewart for MailOnline07:31 15 Aug 2018, updated 14:31 15 Aug
    • The hulking 'smelly' carcass was found on the shores of Kamchatka peninsula
    • Reported to be larger than three men, it appears to have a tail or long tentacle
    • Residents said it could be a primeval relic from the deep or a woolly mammoth
    A mysterious giant 'hairy sea monster' has been washed up on the eastern coast of Russia.

    Locals have failed to identify the 'strange creature' and are appealing to scientists to name the 'baffling behemoth.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.dail...cific-coast-Russia-leaves-locals-baffled.html


@Zookeeper Gabe what the fuck is this?
 
maxbye.jpg
 
Another one of these just washed up in the Philippines I believe as well.
Weve finally killed the ocean, it's been a good run.
 
The “official” explanation will be decomposed basking shark, which is basically the sea creature equivalent of “weather balloon.”
 
giant squid would be my guest. Or Cthulhu
 
All huge unidentifiable beached sea monsters are declared decomposing whales, wether true or not, lol.
 
Looks like a rabbit fucked a hybrid eel-octopus.
 
What about its gender??? Don’t assume anything.
 
Decomp in the water does some weird shit, but people always think they are looking at a kaiju and refuse to believe it’s just a rotted known animal. Rotting whale shark, any of the giant squids etc are very plausible explanations.
 
Zookeeper Gabe said:
Decomp in the water does some weird shit, but people always think they are looking at a kaiju and refuse to believe it’s just a rotted known animal. Rotting whale shark, any of the giant squids etc are very plausible explanations.
Do you think there's any possibility of genuine cryptids existing in the deep ocean that we haven't discovered yet?

IIRC people thought Giant Squid were mythical and Coelocanth were extinct so "you're saying there's a chance" right?
 
D Train said:
The “official” explanation will be decomposed basking shark, which is basically the sea creature equivalent of “weather balloon.”
This is so true. Now i know pretty much all of these "mysterious" sighting are suspect, but people love to use these "official" explanations as a rebuttal for everything. Pockets of gas is another one.
 
