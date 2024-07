Zookeeper Gabe, what the hell is this?

Mysterious giant 'hairy sea monster' leaves locals baffled as it washes up on a beach on the Pacific coast of Russia

The hulking 'smelly' carcass was found on the shores of Kamchatka peninsula Reported to be larger than three men, it appears to have a tail or long tentacle Residents said it could be a primeval relic from the deep or a woolly mammoth A mysterious giant 'hairy sea monster' has been washed up on the eastern coast of Russia.



Locals have failed to identify the 'strange creature' and are appealing to scientists to name the 'baffling behemoth.





By Will Stewart for MailOnline07:31 15 Aug 2018, updated 14:31 15 Aug