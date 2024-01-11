News Zhang vs Yan - UFC 300.

Who Wins?

  • Zhang

    Votes: 67 93.1%

  • Yan

    Votes: 5 6.9%
  • Total voters
    72
LoveMyMMA said:
FWIW Dana in the end of his announcement says he'll announce AT LEAST two more title fights for UFC 300 tomorrow.
One is guaranteed to be Leon vs. Belal

My guess is Gaethje vs. Max for BMF "Title" is the other one.
Leon Edwards headlining the UFC's biggest card in their history.

Perpetual decline continues.
 
sdpdude9 said:
I mean not a bad fight as far as women’s mma goes. But where’s the meat? While there’s good fights, not looking like an extravagant tent pole event yet.
I believe this main card will boast 5 title fights.

LWH title main event
WW title
WFLW Title
SW Title
FLW Title (winner of this weekends co-main)

It will try to claim being special this way.
 
