Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
- Aug 8, 2018
- 12,601
- 15,189
I felt like the fight was average.all the random stats he threw out there to try to sell it says it all
Leon Edwards headlining the UFC's biggest card in their history.FWIW Dana in the end of his announcement says he'll announce AT LEAST two more title fights for UFC 300 tomorrow.
One is guaranteed to be Leon vs. Belal
My guess is Gaethje vs. Max for BMF "Title" is the other one.
UFC 300 is in China, why do you think Adesanya is expected to be the main eventWait shouldn’t this fight happen in China??
I believe this main card will boast 5 title fights.I mean not a bad fight as far as women’s mma goes. But where’s the meat? While there’s good fights, not looking like an extravagant tent pole event yet.