F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,758
- Reaction score
- 1,908
Scholz-Putin call opens 'Pandora's box', Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday opened "Pandora's box" by undermining efforts to isolate…
www.france24.com
After 2 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks with Ukraine, in the first call between the leaders in almost two years.
Zelensky feels betrayed. The dominos about ready to fall. I think everyone saw this after Trump won and he won't be sending money to Ukraine anymore.
There's been some anti Trump/Republican videos that's been showing up on ukraine videos recently. They see that the Trump administration will cut off their supplies