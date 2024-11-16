  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Zelensky feels betrayed after German leader started talks with Putin

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,758
Reaction score
1,908
www.france24.com

Scholz-Putin call opens 'Pandora's box', Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday opened "Pandora's box" by undermining efforts to isolate…
www.france24.com www.france24.com

After 2 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks with Ukraine, in the first call between the leaders in almost two years.

Zelensky feels betrayed. The dominos about ready to fall. I think everyone saw this after Trump won and he won't be sending money to Ukraine anymore.

There's been some anti Trump/Republican videos that's been showing up on ukraine videos recently. They see that the Trump administration will cut off their supplies

 
Does Ukraine want allied boots on the ground? It's allies have supplied intelligence, financial and hardware support for years. There' is only so long they can wait for meaningful progress and reaching out diplomatically isn't out of bounds. Zelensky needs to focus on operations and let actual powers do what they feel is best for the situation
 
Scholz is famously struggling.

He won't outlast either Zelensky or Putin.

No problem.

Obviously if Europe starts turning off the defensive shields, Ukraine is done.

But they won't.

Why would they?

Trump benefits from Europe supplementing a defensive shield at European expense, then he can tell Putin to knock it off thus ending the war at a stalemate.
 
Seano said:
Yeah, sorry Zelensky, we're not finding your war in perpetuity.
Because your leader is weaker than Putin, who will readily expend all his assets and sacrifice tens of thousands of his own people to engage in war in perpetuity.

He's just waiting for a weaker opponent, and I guess, in the US, he found one.
 
Jon! said:
Because your leader is weaker than Putin, who will readily expend all his assets and sacrifice tens of thousands of his own people to engage in war in perpetuity.

He's just waiting for a weaker opponent, and I guess, in the US, he found one.
Russia isn't a threat to the United States. It took Russia over two years to make minimal gains vs Ukraine with minimal, outdated NATO weaponry. This Boogeyman of Russia being some sort of imminent threat to US and the rest of NATO Europe is a joke. They can safely be ignored
 
Absolutely brilliant 4D chess move for the tards in the video to shoot and burn the likeness of Americans and then send your president over dressed like the Orkin man to beg for a few hundred billion more dollars from the people you just burned in effigy.
 
The XL said:
Russia isn't a threat to the United States. It took Russia over two years to make minimal gains vs Ukraine with minimal, outdated NATO weaponry. This Boogeyman of Russia being some sort of imminent threat to US and the rest of NATO Europe is a joke. They can safely be ignored
They sure as hell are a threat to nato europe thanks to shit condition of militaries west of poland/fin

If rus military is shit then european ones are absolute dogshit

(Usa is in its own league entirely)
 
If there has ever been a Putin-backed psyop on the US, it's definitely the video in the OP.

What moron would create and post that while hoping for support from those very same people?
 
What a terrible terrible war caused by such a disgusting man who wants all the land but little by little.
If he's given the green light to Ukraine, how many other countries will he creep into?

We laughed that he would never do it with Ukraine.
 
