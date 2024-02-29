Your mental health or physical health - Which is more important?

MXZT
MXZT
No question both are very important.
But I'm going to say mental health. Just because I'm not the best shape physically, but I feel I'm mentally stronger than ever before.
Therefore I feel content and happy even though I'm not physically the best shape I can be.
You can get away with physical health deteriorating, but your mental health deteriorating is close to a death sentence I say.
