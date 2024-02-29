Your mental health or physical health - Which is more important?

Which is more important?

  • Your mental health.

    Votes: 5 100.0%

  • Your physical health.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,016
Reaction score
40,033
No question both are very important.

But I'm going to say mental health. Just because I'm not the best shape physically, but I feel I'm mentally stronger than ever before.

Therefore I feel content and happy even though I'm not physically the best shape I can be.

You can get away with physical health deteriorating, but your mental health deteriorating is close to a death sentence I say.
 
It's fashion health.

As the saying goes, you look good, feel good, and do good. Looking sharp is the fundamental for mental and physical health
 
