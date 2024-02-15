Your linkedin profile will have to be associated with Other Similar Profiles

Did you get the memo ?

What do you think



Other Similar Profiles will be enabled for all members and will not have a setting where you can turn off its display.

We wanted to inform you that we will soon replace the People Also Viewed feature with Other Similar Profiles.



I had People Also Viewed turned off to be in the lay low mode and avoid relation to unknown profiles or not sexy ladies

but now , Linkedin will force this to happen for all of us with Other Similar Profiles



So people will have the opportunity to be similar as their manager who let them go at one point in their carrer

or to someone else they dont want to be related with.