Your linkedin profile will have to be associated with Other Similar Profiles

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your score
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
11,965
Reaction score
5,534
Did you get the memo ?
What do you think

Other Similar Profiles will be enabled for all members and will not have a setting where you can turn off its display.
We wanted to inform you that we will soon replace the People Also Viewed feature with Other Similar Profiles.

I had People Also Viewed turned off to be in the lay low mode and avoid relation to unknown profiles or not sexy ladies
but now , Linkedin will force this to happen for all of us with Other Similar Profiles

So people will have the opportunity to be similar as their manager who let them go at one point in their carrer
or to someone else they dont want to be related with.
 
Never really bothered with linkedin's settings so they always pop up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,406
Messages
55,077,893
Members
174,596
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top