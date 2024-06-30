Your favourite mini games in any title?

I picked up Final Fantasy 8 "Remastered" on Steam yesterday. It's one of the laziest remasters yet, but runs really well on the Steam Deck, unlike the OG release. Very mod friendly too.



It's a long weekend here and I was chilling with my dog all day in the shade playing Triple Triad. FF8 is one my fav JRPG's, largely due to Triple Triad. I hear it's in FF 14 as well, but I never got into it.



Gwent never hooked me like this one did. The only mini game I can of that hooked me as badly was playing poker in RDR2. Blitzball in FFX was a lot of fun too!









The music has been in my head all weekend!







What are some of your fav mini games?