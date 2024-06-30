  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Your favourite mini games in any title?

I picked up Final Fantasy 8 "Remastered" on Steam yesterday. It's one of the laziest remasters yet, but runs really well on the Steam Deck, unlike the OG release. Very mod friendly too.

It's a long weekend here and I was chilling with my dog all day in the shade playing Triple Triad. FF8 is one my fav JRPG's, largely due to Triple Triad. I hear it's in FF 14 as well, but I never got into it.

Gwent never hooked me like this one did. The only mini game I can of that hooked me as badly was playing poker in RDR2. Blitzball in FFX was a lot of fun too!




The music has been in my head all weekend!



What are some of your fav mini games?
 
Plants vs Zombies quest in WoW. Think it was part of the Cataclysm expansion. Also in Lost Ark they have daily boat racing and a seasonal event mario kart like mini-game.
 
I had a blast playing the mini games in Pokemon Stadium when I was younger. Loved the sushi game and trying to lick as many as possible
 
Triple Triad was absolute crack. The 1st and 2nd times I played FF8 I couldn't even complete them because I got so burnt out on Triple Triad and I'd stopped giving a shit about the story or making progress. The 3rd time I played it I completed it, but only by swearing off Triple Triad

As for other minigames, Yakuza 0 had a lot of addictive ones, like the dancing or the Cabaret Club

 
One of the reasons why I enjoy the Yakuzas games so much is because of the mini-games.

So, as a lifelong SEGA guy, I'll go ahead and say Outrun.

Although, as a kid, I liked Sonic Adventure 2, but I loved the Chao Gardens and races.
 
Blades of Steel has 3 of my faves. The second intermission shooter. I always messed up activating it but when I did, it was so AWESOME!






 
Zer said:
Triple Triad was absolute crack. The 1st and 2nd times I played FF8 I couldn't even complete them because I got so burnt out on Triple Triad and I'd stopped giving a shit about the story or making progress. The 3rd time I played it I completed it, but only by swearing off Triple Triad

As for other minigames, Yakuza 0 had a lot of addictive ones, like the dancing or the Cabaret Club

I've been the opposite. With Triple Triad, I never got all the cards, or the boss weapons from it. I loved the game itself but got lost in the story/exploration. This time I'm getting every last one.

I loved the Cabaret Club is Yakuza 0. My yellow fever was off the charts lol

I don't think it's in Kiwami, but reappears in Kiwami 2? I loved Zero, but I couldn't get into Kiwami. I think I'm just going to do a story recap and skip to Kiwami 2, thanks for reminding me about the club game!
 
