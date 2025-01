Falconkick said: Thanks for the recommendations. And I should of mentioned I watched Snatch and Lock Stock but just solely from his front man action flicks. ..you like Snatch or Lock Stock better? I dug Lock Stock more, thanks for the recommendations Click to expand...

Everything I said is him kicking major ass other than Snatch and Lock Stock, hours of him shouting and being a bad ass which is why you have to love him.For me Snatch is better, Snatch is one of the best gangster films ever and such a true representation of how things are in England, it just makes it even more hilarious.Brad Pitt is amazing in that film but everyone just hit the beat perfect for that one, could watch it anytime and never get bored.Lock Stock is awesome aswell though and shows a little of the rougher side I thought.On the topic of him, just read where he is from, only a couple hours from and gotta say from his accent he sounds nothing like someone from Derbyshire lol strange.