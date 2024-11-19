  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Thanksgiving Movies

TheTickG

TheTickG

I've been looking for Thanksgiving movies to share with the family. Most online recommendations seem terrible. Sherbros, do you know any good ones? Here is what I've found so far worth considering...

Greatest Thanksgiving Movie Ever
Rocky

Good Thanksgiving Movies I've Seen
Dutch
Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Movies I Might Watch
Planes Trains and Automobiles
Turkey Hallow

Compared to Halloween and Christmas movies, it's a short list. Anything else worth watching?
 
Trains Planes & Automobiles is a must watch for us every year
 
