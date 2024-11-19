I've been looking for Thanksgiving movies to share with the family. Most online recommendations seem terrible. Sherbros, do you know any good ones? Here is what I've found so far worth considering...



Greatest Thanksgiving Movie Ever

Rocky



Good Thanksgiving Movies I've Seen

Dutch

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving



Thanksgiving Movies I Might Watch

Planes Trains and Automobiles

Turkey Hallow



Compared to Halloween and Christmas movies, it's a short list. Anything else worth watching?