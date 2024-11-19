TheTickG
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 31, 2002
- Messages
- 10,049
- Reaction score
- 11,761
I've been looking for Thanksgiving movies to share with the family. Most online recommendations seem terrible. Sherbros, do you know any good ones? Here is what I've found so far worth considering...
Greatest Thanksgiving Movie Ever
Rocky
Good Thanksgiving Movies I've Seen
Dutch
Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Movies I Might Watch
Planes Trains and Automobiles
Turkey Hallow
Compared to Halloween and Christmas movies, it's a short list. Anything else worth watching?
Greatest Thanksgiving Movie Ever
Rocky
Good Thanksgiving Movies I've Seen
Dutch
Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Movies I Might Watch
Planes Trains and Automobiles
Turkey Hallow
Compared to Halloween and Christmas movies, it's a short list. Anything else worth watching?