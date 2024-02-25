your favorite high level competitive fights casuals don't know about ?

Hazuki Ryo
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2014
- Messages
- 3,078
- Reaction score
- 3,753
Damn i love those fights. When two guys in their prime meet at the top of the division, or even somewhere along the way, there's always that excitement growing. When it delivers, it's something that lives on for a long time !
We all have Fedor Cro Cop as an example, but what other less known fights do you have in mind ?
Tsarukyan Gamrot was amazing.. then i think of :
Whittaker Romero
Adesanya Whittaker 2
Aldo Mendes
Lamas Holloway
Machida Shogun
Mousasi Machida
Hendricks GSP
Condit Lawler
Rockhold Jacare
We all have Fedor Cro Cop as an example, but what other less known fights do you have in mind ?
Tsarukyan Gamrot was amazing.. then i think of :
Whittaker Romero
Adesanya Whittaker 2
Aldo Mendes
Lamas Holloway
Machida Shogun
Mousasi Machida
Hendricks GSP
Condit Lawler
Rockhold Jacare