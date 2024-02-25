your favorite high level competitive fights casuals don't know about ?

Hazuki Ryo

Hazuki Ryo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 21, 2014
Messages
3,078
Reaction score
3,753
Damn i love those fights. When two guys in their prime meet at the top of the division, or even somewhere along the way, there's always that excitement growing. When it delivers, it's something that lives on for a long time !

We all have Fedor Cro Cop as an example, but what other less known fights do you have in mind ?

Tsarukyan Gamrot was amazing.. then i think of :
Whittaker Romero
Adesanya Whittaker 2
Aldo Mendes
Lamas Holloway
Machida Shogun
Mousasi Machida
Hendricks GSP
Condit Lawler
Rockhold Jacare
 
Not really less known and got the respect it deserved at the time, but rarely talked about now was Joe Lauzon vs Jim Miller.

Both fights were good, but the first was the real classic.
 
AmericanMMA said:
Not really less known and got the respect it deserved at the time, but rarely talked about now was Joe Lauzon vs Jim Miller.

Both fights were good, but the first was the real classic.
Click to expand...
Jim Miller is a legend !
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
Just read the thread title again and post smarter next time
Click to expand...

No, you re-title your thread "Pretty well known fights, that are good, that most have heard about and subsequently talked about."

Inb4 "durrrrrrrrr casual durrrrrrr"
 
I thought ludovit klein vs ignacio bahamondes was a great example of fighting taller lankier opponents

body work, hard low kicks, combos, bombs into takedowns. Klein fought a great fight
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,449
Messages
55,146,172
Members
174,639
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top