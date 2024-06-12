Your Favorite Director/Composer Duos

Daverisimo
Note that I'm not asking about your favorite film composers. I'm taking about directors and composers with long-standing creative relationships, to the point where the music is essentially part of the director's style. Think Steven Spielberg and John Williams, or Sergio Leone and Ennio Morricone.
For me, I have to go with Hayao Miyazaki and Joe Hisaishi.
As much as I love Miyazaki's films, they wouldn't be half of what they are without Hisaishi's scores. Howl's Moving Castle is probably my favorite, but he doesn't have any bad ones imo.
