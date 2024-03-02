



I like these types of discussions amongst Sherdoggers in-between major PPVs. We're the type to visit the heavies for serious discussion rather than single-digit IQ nuthugging.



Seems like legends like GSP & Khabib made smart decisions to retire early while they were ontop, rather than staying too long fighting young and hungry challengers while their physical performance slowly degrades and leaves them vulnerable to humiliating losses that kill their status.



And Volk's moving up to 155 to challenge for the belt, twice, makes GSP's decision to not move up and fight A.Silva for the 185 belt retroactively a very wise move for their legacy and longstanding respect within the MMA fanbase... which to many is more valuable.



Unfortunately, far too many get too overzealous and stay too long, and that list of legendary fighters becoming the highlight reels of younger fighters is also too long. Father time is undefeated is clichè but also 1000% true.



As for Tony, he got screwed by the matchmakers, never giving him a shot at the legit belt when he absolutely deserved it far earlier in his career. He was better in his prime than most who've worn the 155 belt.



Anyway... thoughts about the 'You either retire a GSP or Khabib, or compete long enough to become a Tony Ferguson?'