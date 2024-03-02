'You either retire a GSP or Khabib, or compete long enough to become a Tony Ferguson.'

I like these types of discussions amongst Sherdoggers in-between major PPVs. We're the type to visit the heavies for serious discussion rather than single-digit IQ nuthugging.

Seems like legends like GSP & Khabib made smart decisions to retire early while they were ontop, rather than staying too long fighting young and hungry challengers while their physical performance slowly degrades and leaves them vulnerable to humiliating losses that kill their status.

And Volk's moving up to 155 to challenge for the belt, twice, makes GSP's decision to not move up and fight A.Silva for the 185 belt retroactively a very wise move for their legacy and longstanding respect within the MMA fanbase... which to many is more valuable.

Unfortunately, far too many get too overzealous and stay too long, and that list of legendary fighters becoming the highlight reels of younger fighters is also too long. Father time is undefeated is clichè but also 1000% true.

As for Tony, he got screwed by the matchmakers, never giving him a shot at the legit belt when he absolutely deserved it far earlier in his career. He was better in his prime than most who've worn the 155 belt.

Anyway... thoughts about the 'You either retire a GSP or Khabib, or compete long enough to become a Tony Ferguson?'
 
<mma4>

Makes sense, to a degree not everyone falls off that cliff. Some fall faster and harder.
 
It can be heartbreaking to see guys like Fedor and Silva rack up losses, but I can't help but admire their fighting spirit.
 
It's probably a very tough decision to make if you're a wildly talented, successful fighter who still loves fighting/competing as much as when you began the journey. The love and support of your fan base, the spirit of competition, the personal challenge, the glory would all be extremely enticing reasons for some to go on, I'm sure. I've never stepped in that world personally, but I could understand a sort of achievement addiction for the ones at the very top.
 
Last edited:
Blanqa Blanqua said:
It can be heartbreaking to see guys like Fedor and Silva rack up losses, but I can't help but admire their fighting spirit.
I'm thinking it has more to do with $$$ & love of the spotlight.

A.Silva made more money in the UFC after losing his belt than all championship reign. And that doesn't count the Logan Paul boxing match.
 
There's a third option: going the Conor route, which has the inactivity of the first and the crazy descent of the second.
 
Bull shit....

At the end of the day, warriors pick their own path ...if everyone did the same thing we wouldn't have certain moments .. i applaud all fighters regardless of how their careers end up solely for the fact they got in and competed how they wanted to and for how long they wanted to..

non fighters have no right to judge these guys ....they can't comprehend what it means to do what these guys do ...
 
don't ask said:
There's a third option: going the Conor route, which has the inactivity of the first and the crazy descent of the second.
'The Conor Route' is only available to those making crazy money outside fighting, and related to celebrity status.

When he does make a return he'll be a shell of his prime.
 
JustforBROCK said:
Tony got screwed by a camera cable. it sucks, but that pretty much changed his entire career.
One thing that doesn't get talked about was right after the Cerrone fight he got on psych meds as a resolution to his wife's restraining order (order worked, was trying to get him mental health).

Those psych meds really screw your body and training up, especially if you're a pro athlete.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
I'm thinking it has more to do with $$$ & love of the spotlight.

A.Silva made more money in the UFC after losing his belt than all championship reign. And that doesn't count the Logan Paul boxing match.
Maybe a bit of both of those things, but I think mostly he just wanted to fight. He was the first to make AS money. It's ok we see it differently.

I do see this with a lot of guys tho, and it's sad.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Bull shit....

At the end of the day, warriors pick their own path ...if everyone did the same thing we wouldn't have certain moments .. i applaud all fighters regardless of how their careers end up solely for the fact they got in and competed how they wanted to and for how long they wanted to..

non fighters have no right to judge these guys ....they can't comprehend what it means to do what these guys do ...
Can't agree with this opinion, but I won't deny its a valid opinion worth respecting... while disagreeing with it.

<RomeroSalute>
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Can't agree with this opinion, but I won't deny its a valid opinion worth respecting... while disagreeing with it.

<RomeroSalute>
Khabib will be forgotten and quickly lol ...

GSP will live on because he actually did something no1 else did ...

They shouldn't even be in the same sentence.
.IMO...

That said .. Fighting is a way of life for these guys...

Like i said the uninitiated wont understand...

GSP accomplished alot more then Tony as did Volk ...they can afford to be done with the sport..Tony isn't done with the sport yet
 
I like to think there is some kind of middle ground. Tony will fight until he spends his days in adult Huggies- rocking back and forth and drooling on himself in an institution.

The GSP route and the Khabib route are far from the same thing BTW. Khabib got to retire rich as early as he did because of Conor. GSP went a longer route to prove himself in his career.
 
It should be "live long enough to become Arlovski" instead
 
GSP and Khabib both fought with a generally risk averse approach.

Volk and (even more so) Ferguson do not.
 
Fake News.

The quote is only about GSP.

Click bait.

“You either retire a GSP, or live long enough to become a Tony Ferguson”.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Khabib will be forgotten and quickly lol ...
I very much doubt that.


Paolo Delutis said:
GSP will live on because he actually did something no1 else did ...
He is the only fighter to have defeated everyone he ever stood on the other side of the octagon against.

Just like Khabib.


Paolo Delutis said:
They shouldn't even be in the same sentence.
.IMO...
I'm not a Khabib nuthugger, but this is delusional.

For clarification, GSP>Khabib.


Paolo Delutis said:
That said .. Fighting is a way of life for these guys...
And that's a problem.


Paolo Delutis said:
GSP accomplished alot more then Tony as did Volk ...they can afford to be done with the sport..Tony isn't done with the sport yet
GJust because GSP accomplished the most doesn't mean Tony & Volk's accomplishments are minimal in comparison and aren't worth giving their due respect.

And yes, Tony isn't done with the sport, but the sport is practically done with him.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
And Volk's moving up to 155 to challenge for the belt, twice, makes GSP's decision to not move up and fight A.Silva for the 185 belt retroactively a very wise move for their legacy and longstanding respect within the MMA fanbase... which to many is more valuable.
It depends on who would have won, though...
Anderson's decision not to move down and fight GSP for the WW belt is also a decision that is impossible to call wise or unwise, because we have no idea how he would have performed against St-Pierre.

The difference is that Anderson had fought multiple times at WW in the past, and would later offer to go down in weight to fight Conor at catch-weight (fans were speculating that Anderson's addiction to steroids was what made it impossible for him to go down to 170 like he used to, but he seemed confident that he could do it for Conor).

And why was Khabib added to that quote? Dude was just comparing GSP & Tony, he never mentioned Khabib (who is also a top 10 GOAT, but the Sherdog official poll is clear; he's not top 5...
number 1: GSP
number 2: Fedor
number 3: Jones
number 4: Anderson
number 5: Mighty Mouse
)

Putting quotation marks around a modified quote is serious business
 
