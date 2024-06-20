You can't ignore a husky

Richmma80 said: These guys need constant attention or they throw a temper tantrum



I have been studying dog training and dog psychology for several years now. You may have been being hyperbolic here, but I'll still add that, no, they don'tconstant attention.Let's replace this video with a video of a mom and her child at the check-out line at a grocery store and the kid is asking for candy. The mom doesn't say anything in response to the request and the kid keeps on begging for candy, escalating their volume. Eventually the kid throws a temper tantrum over the candy and the mom turns to the child and says,Most of us would look at that situation and immediately understand the problem. The mother doesn't have proper rules and boundaries on the child's behavior. The child knows that if they persist and increase their reaction, the mother will give in and give them what they want. Therefore, every time they end up at the check-out line, the child will throw a fit for the candy. To many of us, why the mother is the root cause of the problem is easily identifiable.However, when it comes to dogs people tend to not recognize this on the same level. The dog behaves this way, not because they're a husky, but because they don't have proper rules and boundaries. That behavior can be properly addressed and corrected, just like the fit-throwing child can have their behavior properly addressed and corrected. The dog may be more DIFFICULT to break of this whiny behavior because they're a huskly - which tends to be a more independent dog, harder to train - but the behavior can still be corrected and changed.