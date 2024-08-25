Yoel Romero, the science experiment

Matt Brown's Elbow

Matt Brown's Elbow

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Nov 18, 2023
Messages
170
Reaction score
398
Is it just me or does Yoel Romero kinda remind you of a Baki character? Mans a walking science experiment. From what I can gather through various videos and interviews he in 2011 broke his neck. If he were a normal man it could have killed him..but the muscles in his neck and traps were so strong they kind of held his head in place. Then he had fusion surgery on a few of the disks is his neck, you can see the scar in the picture I have included and what kind of surgery I think he had. Also an example of the traps and neck bones becoming more prominent in a young woman who had a similar surgery. Strangely he seems to have gained a stronger and more stable neck...I mean his traps are ridiculous they reach his ears. We all know about the infamous UFC doctor saying to the UFC "where did you find this guy? The muscles in his eyelids are like 4 times thicker than the average man's" the fact he's like 46 and seemingly impossible to ko as the kinetic force is distributed through his whole body rather than just his head and neck. Does the fused neck help him absorb a shot? Discuss my sherbros
 

Attachments

  • sddefault.jpg
    sddefault.jpg
    33.7 KB · Views: 4
  • Screenshot_20240816-171142.png
    Screenshot_20240816-171142.png
    460.3 KB · Views: 4
  • Posterior-neck-muscles-migr-lat-Cross.jpg
    Posterior-neck-muscles-migr-lat-Cross.jpg
    143.2 KB · Views: 4
  • ln9SnT.gif
    ln9SnT.gif
    1.3 MB · Views: 4
nah. Could not really fight. He was throwing a punch per round and only exploding in the last minute of the last round.
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
Overrated can
Click to expand...
I'm not referring to his status on the goat meter. I'm not talking his strategy, technique..What I'm saying is since he got stopped and got his neck broke in 2011. He had a major surgery known as cervical fusion (spinal fusion) which hinders the movement in his neck but since that surgery he's never been rocked, hurt or fazed by big head kicks. It's rather interesting when you think about it.
 
Spinal injuries in the cervical range kill people a number of different ways, one of which is by essentially paralyzing the respiratory muscles and effectively suffocating you (brain is detached from the organs). I'd presume the obvious here - Yoel didn't damage his spinal cord. If you want to go on believing that his big strong muscles "held him together," LOL! Carry on.
 
CerebralKnievel said:
Spinal injuries in the cervical range kill people a number of different ways, one of which is by essentially paralyzing the respiratory muscles and effectively suffocating you (brain is detached from the organs). I'd presume the obvious here - Yoel didn't damage his spinal cord. If you want to go on believing that his big strong muscles "held him together," LOL! Carry on.
Click to expand...
A man can dream
 
Aside from the neck, the fact he's had so much success at a geriatric Athletic age is incredible. He won his last fight in Bellator at 47 years old.
 
justmark said:
nah. Could not really fight. He was throwing a punch per round and only exploding in the last minute of the last round.
Click to expand...
please please please go challenge Yoel Romero to a heavy spar and upload the results.
 
The human Yoel Romero actually did die when he broke his neck in 2011. The Yoel that has existed since then is a clone with cybernetic implants, sent back from the year 2051 with a degree of nanotechnology impossible to detect by current standards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Brown's Elbow
This is going to sound silly but
Replies
19
Views
366
checktheknuckles
checktheknuckles

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,975
Messages
56,089,433
Members
175,068
Latest member
paulo kyokushin

Share this page

Back
Top