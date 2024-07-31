Yoel Romero claims to have key to beat Alex Pereira in possible future clash: ‘It would be an honor to fight him’

www.lowkickmma.com

Yoel Romero Claims To Have Key To Beat Alex Pereira In Future Clash: 'It Would Be An Honor To Fight Him'

Yoel Romero claims to have the key to defeat Alex Pereira ahead of the Brazilian's return at UFC 303 next week.
Romero - “A lot of people talk and they think if I would fight against the big champ (Alex) Pereira in the UFC, 205lbs – he has plenty of experience,” Yoel Romero said on the Overdogs podcast. “[He] is a born striker, it would be an honor to fight people with caliber [like him]. He’s a man born of a women, same as me.”

“Everything is possible when you believe, he has two hands, I also have two hands – all can happen,” Yoel Romero continued. “The strategy to beat Alex is doing a well mixed fight. You can’t wrestle and wrestle [continuously], you can’t do striking and striking [continously].”
 
Yoel has to be close to 50. He looks great don't get me wrong but doesn't he know he might have peaked?
 
I want this Yoel 😻
 
A lot of people are talking about Pereira vs Romero.

A lot of people being gym buddies Y9el asks about that fight.
 
Trabaho said:
Average person 10 points

Athletic 5
Inteligence 5

God making Yoel

Athletic 9
Inteligence 1
Well if you look at the damage he has received versus the $ man is a fucking genius!
Fighting is just work for him while we fans want to see him as a real fighter taking brain damage like any Sherdogger would.
Well played I say! But never seeing him fight for real is a tragedy for all of us.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Well if you look at the damage he has received versus the $ man is a fucking genius!
Fighting is just work for him while we fans want to see him as a real fighter taking brain damage like any Sherdogger would.
Well played I say! But never seeing him fight for real is a tragedy for all of us.
Dude has a broken neck. Got KOd by Fejao. Got kicked in the head by Rob and Brunson. He took damage. You know he had other fights than that stinker vs Israel. Plus decades of boxing, Judo and training, sparring.

He bangs. Only his Izzy fight was boring.
 
Trabaho said:
Dude has a broken neck. Got KOd by Fejao. Got kicked in the head by Rob and Brunson. He took damage. You know he had other fights than that stinker vs Israel. Plus decades of boxing, Judo and training, sparring.

He bangs. Only his Izzy fight was boring.
And the fights after that! But I still feel you put me in place.
Well done! Man deserves better.
 
Yoel looks like garbage at 205…probably has more to do with his age. He’d lose to Alex at any weight at this point.
 
